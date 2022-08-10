Hawaii Department of Health reports 3,189 new infections, 14 coronavirus-related deaths

The Hawaii Department of Health today reported 3,189 new COVID-19 infections over the past week, lower than reported the previous week, bringing the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 332,822.

The state’s seven-day average of new cases also fell to 452, down from 528 reported on Aug. 3, representing a decline for three weeks in a row. DOH’s daily average reflects new cases per day from July 30 to Aug. 5, which is an earlier set of days than the new infections count.

Actual numbers are estimated to be at least five to six times higher since these figures do not include home test kit results.

DOH also reported 14 more deaths, bringing the state’s coronavirus-related death toll to 1,606.

The state’s average positivity rate, meanwhile, continued its downward trend to 12.4%, compared to 13.8% reported the previous week, representing tests performed between Aug. 2 to 8.

By island, there were 2,262 new infections reported on Oahu, 369 on Hawaii island, 342 on Maui, 162 on Kauai, and six on Molokai. Another 48 infections were reported for out-of-state Hawaii residents.

There are 142 patients with COVID in Hawaii hospitals today, according to the Healthcare Association of Hawaii, with 11 in intensive care.

For the past week, HAH reported an average of 141 COVID patients hospitalized, and an average of average of 23 new COVID admissions per day.