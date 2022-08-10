University of Hawaii men’s basketball team lands 6-8 wing transfer from Portland

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The University of Hawaii men’s basketball team has signed Matija Svetozarevic, a 6-foot-8, 215-pound transfer from the University of Portland. Svetozarevic, who grew up in Serbia, played one season with the Pilots before entering the NCAA’s transfer portal.

“I’m excited about coming,” said Svetozarevic, who signed a scholarship agreement and will join the Rainbow Warriors this month. “I know Hawaii has its own culture. I know it’s famous for its beaches and nature.”

Svetozarevic played in 28 games for the Pilots, starting one, as a freshman last season. He averaged 9.7 minutes but connected on 93.8% of his free throws (15-for-16). With the Pilots bringing in several older transfers, Svetozarevic was expected to again have a reserve role this coming season.

“I started looking at other options,” Svetozarevic said of entering the NCAA’s transfer portal. “I got in touch with (UH associate head coach) John Montgomery. We started talking more and more. Then they offered me, and I accepted the offer.”

Svetozarevic could fill the role vacated by wing/post Jerome Desrosiers’ completion of his NCAA eligibility. Svetozarevic also can play — and defend — the three and four, as well as provide long-range shooting.

Svetozarevic’s parents were both professional athletes — his father in volleyball, his mother in table tennis. Svetozarevic played youth volleyball until he saw a flyer for a basketball club. “I switched over to basketball, and my interest didn’t stop,” he said.

Svetozarevic was involved with the Serbian Youth National Team, helping the U16 team place fifth in the 2018 FIBA European Championships. He also has trained as an amateur with KK Dynamic, a club team. At the urging of friends and teammates, Svetozarevic decided he could advance his basketball skills better in the United States. Through several contacts, he received offers from colleges. “Portland was the best option at the time,” he said.

The ’Bows fill their 13 scholarships with Svetozarevic’s signing.