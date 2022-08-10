comscore University of Hawaii men’s basketball team lands 6-8 wing transfer from Portland | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

University of Hawaii men’s basketball team lands 6-8 wing transfer from Portland

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:30 p.m.

A Pilot is landing in Manoa. The University of Hawaii men’s basketball team has signed Matija Svetozarevic, a 6-foot-8, 215-pound transfer from the University of Portland. Read more

Rainbow Wahine volleyball hopes chronicling past will help future

