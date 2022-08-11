Agency seeks food truck concessions at state parks

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Department of Land and Natural Resources’ Division of State Parks is seeking approval to allow mobile food trucks to operate at 18 state parks across the islands. Read more

The Department of Land and Natural Resources’ Division of State Parks is seeking approval to allow mobile food trucks to operate at 18 state parks across the islands.

The division is proposing to solicit and award individual mobile food truck concession contracts for terms of three years with an option to extend for an additional three years as warranted. There would be no set monthly minimum fee for each operation, with contracts awarded to the “highest and responsible” bidders, according to documents submitted to the Board of Land and Natural Resources, which will take up the matter at its meeting Friday.

“Staff believes these proposed concession agreements will help to satisfy the increasing public demand for additional services, such as food and beverage, and in the process, generate additional revenue, support small businesses, and encourage sustainable and environmentally responsible concession contracts,” said a recommendation for BLNR approval submitted by State Parks Administrator Curt Cottrell.

The Oahu parks under consideration include Diamond Head State Monument, Kaena Point State Park, Kaiwi State Scenic Shoreline and Nuuanu Pali State Wayside. Food truck concessions also are proposed for state parks on Maui, Kauai and Hawaii island.

Cottrell said parks staff would determine which locations might get more than one food truck.

“The contracted partnerships, similar to the parking and entry concessions, add authorized personnel to typically understaffed park units and, in doing so, create a value-added presence which has been shown to reduce illicit activities, including vehicle break-ins,” according to his recommendation.

None of the parks on the list currently hosts food trucks, Cottrell said, but prior to COVID-19 shutdowns, mobile food concessions operated successfully for years at the Diamond Head site, Makena State Park on Maui and Waimea Canyon State Park on Kauai.

On Hawaii island, a food service concession operated out of a restaurant building at Hapuna Beach State Recreation Area and a food truck was stationed at Kekaha Kai State Park.

However, there are vending machines at Diamond Head and at Waianapanapa State Park in Hana, Maui, under month-to-month revocable permits issued to Pepsi Bottling Group LLC and Maui Soda and Ice Works Ltd., respectively, and Kokee Lodge in Kokee State Park has a dine-in restaurant, according to the State Parks Division.

The documents did not indicate whether revenue from food truck concessions would be earmarked for park maintenance or other purposes. A DLNR spokesperson said the agency doesn’t comment on matters prior to board action.

As a safety measure, Cottrell said in his recommendation that the trucks would be located away from highway entrances.

The operations “will probably have minimal or no significant effect on the environment and is presumed to be exempt from the preparation of an environmental assessment,” he added.

Proposed food truck locations

>> Oahu: Diamond Head State Monument, Kaena Point State Park, Kaiwi State Scenic Shoreline, Nuuanu Pali State Wayside, Puu Ualakaa State Wayside, Sand Island State Recreation Area

>> Maui: Makena State Park, Waianapanapa State Park

>> Kauai: Waimea Canyon State Park, Kokee State Park, Wailua River State Park, Opaekaa Falls, Haena State Park

>> Hawaii island: Akaka Falls State Park, Wailuku River State Park, Hapuna Beach State Recreation Area, Kekaha Kai State Park, Wailoa River State Park