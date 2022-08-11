comscore King Kekaulike’s Chandler Cowell building connections with new Rainbow Wahine teammates | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
King Kekaulike’s Chandler Cowell building connections with new Rainbow Wahine teammates

  • By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated Midnight
  UH's Chandler Cowell passed the ball during the first day of practice on Tuesday.

    UH’s Chandler Cowell passed the ball during the first day of practice on Tuesday.

Twice this year, Chandler Cowell was welcomed back to Hawaii by Riley Wagoner — first as a competitor on the beach then as a Rainbow Wahine volleyball teammate. Read more

