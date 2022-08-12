comscore Federal agency failed to protect 49 at-risk Hawaii species, lawsuit says | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Federal agency failed to protect 49 at-risk Hawaii species, lawsuit says

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:07 p.m.
  • COURTESY BISHOP MUSEUM / 2009 The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is being sued for failing to protect the habitat of 49 species — including the Pacific Hawaiian damselfly — on the federal endangered species list.

    COURTESY BISHOP MUSEUM / 2009

    The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is being sued for failing to protect the habitat of 49 species — including the Pacific Hawaiian damselfly — on the federal endangered species list.

  • KARL MAGNACCA / UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII / 2010 The greatest threat to the endangered Hawaiian yellow-faced bee is habitat loss.

    KARL MAGNACCA / UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII / 2010

    The greatest threat to the endangered Hawaiian yellow-faced bee is habitat loss.

The Center for Biological Diversity filed a lawsuit Thursday against the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, accusing the agency of failing to designate and protect critical habitat for 49 Hawaii endangered species. Read more

Previous Story
Agency seeks food truck concessions at state parks

Scroll Up