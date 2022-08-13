Incumbent Maui Mayor Victorino to face former judge Richard Bissen in general election

Former judge Richard Bissen will face off against Maui County Mayor Michael Victorino in November for the mayorship, with a shot at unseating the incumbent.

Bissen, a retired second circuit court judge, drew the most votes, and Victorino followed several hundred votes behind, according to the first printout of tonight’s primary election.

The competition was stiff, with Bissen far out-pacing his competitors in fundraising and the environmentally minded council member Kelly King entering the race late, in June.

Mike Molina, an experienced councilmember who chairs the government relations, ethics and transparency committee,was also in the crowded field to unseat Victorino.

King, who represents South Maui, was in third place, followed by business-owner Kim Brown, and Molina, who represents Makawao, Haiku and Paia.

King and Molina both relinquished their seats on the council to run for mayor.

County Council races will see two incumbents proceed. Tasha Kama, representing Kahului, will face off against Buddy Nobriga. Yuki Lei Sugimura, who represents the Upcountry region, took two thirds of the vote, placing her well ahead of her closest competitor Jordan Hocker.

The vacancies left by King and Molina remain competitive.

Tom Cook and Robin Knox will compete for King’s former South Maui seat on the council. Nohe Uu-Hodgins will face off against Dave DeLeon for Molina’s vacated seat representing Makawao, Haiku and Paia.

Go to https://staradvertiser.com/election for updates, resources and live results from today’s Hawaii Primary Election.