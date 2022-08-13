comscore Big Island teen dies, brother missing after both swept out at sea | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Big Island teen dies, brother missing after both swept out at sea

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:03 p.m.

A 16-year-old boy died and his 14-year-old brother remained missing after they were swept away while swimming off a remote beach on Hawaii island, according to police. Read more

