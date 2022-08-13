Big Island teen dies, brother missing after both swept out at sea

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

A 16-year-old boy died and his 14-year-old brother remained missing after they were swept away while swimming off a remote beach on Hawaii island, according to police. Read more

Rescuers responded Thursday to a report of multiple swimmers in distress at Haena Beach, also known as Shipman Beach, in the Puna district.

The brothers, their father and another adult were swept out by the current and high surf, police said. The two adults and the 16-year-old were rescued by a Hawaii Fire Department helicopter. The older boy was taken to Hilo Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. An autopsy was ordered. The two adults were treated at the scene by medics.

The 14-year-old remained missing. The Hawaii Fire Department and the U.S. Coast Guard searched the area until midnight Thursday and resumed the search at daybreak Friday.