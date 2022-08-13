Hawaii News Big Island teen dies, brother missing after both swept out at sea By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 11:03 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! A 16-year-old boy died and his 14-year-old brother remained missing after they were swept away while swimming off a remote beach on Hawaii island, according to police. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. A 16-year-old boy died and his 14-year-old brother remained missing after they were swept away while swimming off a remote beach on Hawaii island, according to police. Rescuers responded Thursday to a report of multiple swimmers in distress at Haena Beach, also known as Shipman Beach, in the Puna district. The brothers, their father and another adult were swept out by the current and high surf, police said. The two adults and the 16-year-old were rescued by a Hawaii Fire Department helicopter. The older boy was taken to Hilo Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. An autopsy was ordered. The two adults were treated at the scene by medics. The 14-year-old remained missing. The Hawaii Fire Department and the U.S. Coast Guard searched the area until midnight Thursday and resumed the search at daybreak Friday. Previous Story Lack of ballots to count leaves Hawaii election volunteers at home