Kapolei quarterback Tama Amisone puts on another show in shutout of Farrington

The Kapolei Hurricanes blew out their opponent for a second straight week, trampling visiting Farrington 42-0.

Quarterback Tama Amisone, fresh off of an eight-touchdown performance against Kealakehe, added to his terrific season tally with five touchdowns (three passing, two rushing) against Farrington. He added 263 all-purpose yards, with 192 through the air on 12-for-14 passing, and 71 on the ground on five carries.

“He’s a dual-threat quarterback,” coach Darren Hernandez said of Amisone. “He has great awareness and a high football IQ with the ball in his hands. That’s been the story with him this season. He’s been playing quarterback most of his life. He has a lot of experience. The football IQ comes into play when he’s out there. He has great awareness, great vision, and it’s been fun to watch.”

Behind Amisone, Tryton Keli’ikipi added 51 yards on five carries, and backup QB Tuli Tagovailoa-Amosa carried twice for 22 yards. Malachi Tapaoan was the team’s leading receiver, accumulating 80 yards on just three receptions, two of which were touchdowns. Riley Camarillo finished with 78 yards on eight grabs, and Esaiah Gideon grabbed three balls for 56 yards and a touchdown.

Farrington’s offense was stymied all game. Starting QB MJ Moreno finished with 56 passing yards on 720 passing. His leading receiver, Ryan-Jacob Sabado, managed 29 yards on a pair of receptions. Ikaika Kuaana-Lacno led the ground game with 37 yards on seven carries.

Farrington was in prime scoring position after a short Kapolei kickoff. The Governors gained 20 yards on five carries to reach the Kapolei 25-yard line, but Jason Felipe’s 47-yard field-goal attempt missed the mark. The Hurricanes pounced on the opportunity to flip momentum. With Amisone leading the way, including a 29-yard carry, Kapolei marched down the field. The seven-play drive ending on Amisone’s 13-yard touchdown run put the Hurricanes on the board first.

Kapolei added to its total on the next drive with just three plays. Amisone completed three consecutive passes, with the last being a 68-yard touchdown bomb to Tapaoan to make it 14-0.

The onslaught continued in the second quarter. Another seven-play drive led to Amisone’s 11-yard touchdown toss to Caleb Dela Pena-Pihana. The Hurricanes recovered the ensuing onside kick, and added a touchdown on Amisone’s fourth touchdown of the game, a 13-yard run.

The halftime break didn’t cool off the red-hot Hurricanes. Amisone led Kapolei down the field on four straight completions. His fourth, a 7-yard touchdown pass to Tapaoan, pushed the lead to 35-0.

Tagovailoa-Amosa, who had been involved in the game plan all night, took over as the primary quarterback for Kapolei midway through the third quarter. He, along with Keli’ikipi, led the Hurricanes on their longest drive of the day. The 10-play drive, during which Keli’ikipi ran for 51 yards, ended with Tagovailoa-Amosa’s 24-yard touchdown pass to Gideon.

The Hurricanes defense, meanwhile, pitched a second straight shutout, forcing a punt or turnover on all five Farrington drives, excluding the two drives at the end of each half.

KAPOLEI 42, FARRINGTON 0

At Kapolei

Farrington (1-1) 0 0 0 0 — 0

Kapolei (2-0) 14 14 7 7 — 42

Kap—Liatama Amisone 13 run (Hurley Kennedy kick)

Kap—Malachi Tapaoan 68 pass from Amisone (Kennedy kick)

Kap—Caleb Dela Pena-Pihana 11 pass

from Amisone (Kennedy kick)

Kap—Amisone 13 run (Kennedy kick)

Kap—Tapaoan 7 pass from Amisone (Kennedy kick)

Kap—Esaiah Gideon 24 pass from Tuli Tagovailoa-Amosa (Kennedy kick)

RUSHING—Farrington: Ikaika Kuaana-Lacno 7-37, Zechariah Molitau 4-11, Kingston Miles 1-11, Tanoa McKenzie-Faumui 1-10, Marcus Moreno 9-8, Keona Taba 1-3, Chansen Smith 1-(minus 4), Team 1-(minus 17). Kapolei: Amisone 5-71, Tryton Keliikipi 5-51, Tagovailoa-Amosa 2-22, Lono Akana 1-10, Caleb Dela Pena-Pihana 3-6, Shyson Cachuela 1-(minus 15).

PASSING—Farrington: Moreno 7-20-0-56. Kapolei: Amisone 12-14-0-192, T. Tagovailoa-Amosa 4-5-0-45.