State program provides supplies to 8,000 Hawaii public school students
Hawaii News

State program provides supplies to 8,000 Hawaii public school students

  By Esme M. Infante
  • Today
  • Updated 10:44 p.m.

Act 142, passed this spring in the state Legislature, provided $806,000 for free school supplies for families of schools composed entirely of students eligible for Title I funding, which aids low-income families. The goal is to encourage educational success. Read more

