comscore Federal bill provides $25 million for Native Hawaiian climate resilience | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Federal bill provides $25 million for Native Hawaiian climate resilience

  • By Jack Truesdale jtruesdale@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:20 p.m.

Millions of dollars would fund climate resilience efforts for Native Hawaiians, thanks to major legislation Congress passed last week to fight climate change and reduce the price of prescription drugs. Read more

