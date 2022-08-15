Honolulu wins Junior League opener

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Dustin Oni Dawson drove in the go-ahead run in the top of the eighth inning and Honolulu Little League held off host Taylor North Little League 6-5 in the Junior League Baseball (14-under) World Series on Sunday in Taylor, Mich.

Taylor loaded the bases with two out in the bottom of the eighth, but Nicholas Segawa worked out of the jam with a flyout to center and earned the save. Jayden Oshiro was credited with the win.

Dawson went 2-for-4 and drove in two runs for Honolulu. Ace Arizumi also went 2-for-4 with an RBI.

Honolulu, the West Region representative, advanced to face Southwest Region champion Oil Belt Little League (Corpus Christi, Texas) today at 2 p.m. The game will be streamed online at ESPN+.

Kado Hawaii 2-0 in Babe Ruth WS

Jonah Brub drove in a run and earned the win on the mound and OBRL Kado Hawaii edged Fargo, N.D., 3-1 in eight innings in the 13U Babe Ruth World Series on Sunday in Glen Allen, Va.

Kado Hawaii put runners on second and third with two out in the top of the eighth and an error on Cohen Adaro’s grounder allowed Rand Gushiken and Apollos Park to score the go-ahead runs. Brub retired Fargo in order in the bottom of the eighth and Kado Hawaii improved to 2-0 in pool play. The Pacific Southwest Region champions face Southwest Region champion Meridian, Miss., today at 10 a.m.

Wahine tie in soccer exhibition

The University of Hawaii soccer team played Northern Arizona to a 1-1 tie in an exhibition match on Sunday in Flagstaff, Ariz.

Kelci Sumida gave the Rainbow Wahine the lead with a goal off an assist from fellow senior Eliza Ammendolia in the 38th minute. NAU’s Taylor Gomez answered in the 41st minute.

The Lumberjacks put seven shots on goal to UH’s two and Wahine goalkeeper Sophie Augustin made five saves in the second half. Senior Lauren Marquez played the first half in goal and made one save. NAU’s Ashley Williams made her lone save on a shot by UH’s Fabiola Zamora in the final seconds.

The exhibition opened a three-match road trip for the Rainbow Wahine. UH faces Grand Canyon on Thursday in Phoenix in the regular-season opener.