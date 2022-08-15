comscore Honolulu wins Junior League opener | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Honolulu wins Junior League opener

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:48 p.m.

Dustin Oni Dawson drove in the go-ahead run in the top of the eighth inning and Honolulu Little League held off host Taylor North Little League 6-5 in the Junior League Baseball (14-under) World Series on Sunday in Taylor, Mich. Read more

