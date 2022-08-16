Man, 51, charged in Oahu stabbing after victim is identified

A 51-year-old man, through his attorney, pleaded not guilty today to first-degree assault in the March 15 stabbing of a man who is 60 years of age or older.

Alexander DeJarnette was initially charged March 17 in the Oahu Circuit Court for the March 15 stabbing of Gatula Muasau Jr., who is 60 years or older, but Muasau’s identity was unknown at the time and he was referred to as John Doe.

DeJarnette is accused of stabbing Muasau, causing substantial bodily injury, according to felony information filed Friday in court. The deputy prosecutor refiled the case as to the first-degree assault charge.

Muasau received a 3-centimeter stab wound to the chest, a 5-centimeter laceration to the left ventricle of the heart and a large wound to the left cheek, the document said.

Because Muasau’s age was known or reasonably should have been known to DeJarnette, he is subject to an extended term of imprisonment for the protection of the public in accordance with Hawaii law, the deputy prosecutor said in the charging document.

In the previous case filed, the state alleged DeJarnette used a knife to do the stabbing.

DeJarnette was not present for his arraignment, but the court waived his presence and allowed attorney Myles Breiner to enter his plea.