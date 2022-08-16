comscore Off the News: Iolani School’s electric plane | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: Iolani School’s electric plane

It’s a soaring achievement: Since 2017, students at Iolani School have worked to build an electric ultralight aircraft, designing the battery-powered propulsion system and dashboard components, fabricating the prototype plane, waiting out two pandemic-interrupted years and forging past failed trials to bring the project to a successful stage. Read more

