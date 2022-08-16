Editorial | Off the News Off the News: Monkeypox vaccine available Today Updated 6:01 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Those who qualify for the limited supply of Jynneos monkeypox vaccine can get it 9 a.m-1 p.m. Saturday at the Blaisdell Exhibition Hall. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Those who qualify for the limited supply of Jynneos monkeypox vaccine can get it 9 a.m-1 p.m. Saturday at the Blaisdell Exhibition Hall. They’ll need an appointment, though. Those who meet the criteria are men who have had sexual contact with men and transgender people in places where the virus is known to be spreading in the past 14 days; and those who’ve been exposed to someone with a confirmed case in that same period. Call 808-586-4462 or go online at health.hawaii.gov/docd/mpxvax. Previous Story Editorial: Voters need more from candidates