Off the News: Monkeypox vaccine available

Those who qualify for the limited supply of Jynneos monkeypox vaccine can get it 9 a.m-1 p.m. Saturday at the Blaisdell Exhibition Hall.

They’ll need an appointment, though. Those who meet the criteria are men who have had sexual contact with men and transgender people in places where the virus is known to be spreading in the past 14 days; and those who’ve been exposed to someone with a confirmed case in that same period.

Call 808-586-4462 or go online at health.hawaii.gov/docd/mpxvax.