comscore Serving authentic peruvian cuisine | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Crave | Keep on Truckin'

Serving authentic peruvian cuisine

  • By Kelli Shiroma Braiotta
  • Aug. 16, 2022

  • PHOTO BY ANTHONY CONSILLIO

    Beefing things up Anticuchos ($18) features twice-marinated beef skewers in a Peruvian herb sauce and served with grilled corn, potatoes and fried rice

  • PHOTO BY ANTHONY CONSILLIO

    Picarones ($6.50)

  • PHOTO BY ANTHONY CONSILLIO

    Business owner Miguel Gutierrez

For business owner Miguel Gutierrez, having a rooster in the logo for his business, El Gallo food truck Read more

Previous Story
Cool Slurps
Next Story
A korean-style soup rich with umami flavor

Scroll Up