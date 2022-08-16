Kamehameha No. 1, but 2 other ILH teams get first-place votes

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Punahou and ‘Iolani gave some of the top teams from California all they could handle.

Coaches and media voting in the Star-Advertiser Girls Volleyball Top 10 are still in the Kamehameha camp. The defending state champion Warriors garnered seven out of 10 first-place votes to claim the No. 1 ranking.

Punahou, with two first-place votes, is second. With one first-place vote, ‘Iolani is No. 3.

Moanalua, Le Jardin and Hawaii Baptist followed. All three teams also played in the recent Ann Kang Invitational with Punahou and ‘Iolani.

This week, the inaugural Sacred Hearts Academy tournament tips off on Wednesday at three sites: Sacred Hearts, Saint Louis and Kalani.

Kapolei, Seabury Hall, DaVinci and Sacred Hearts play at Sacred Hearts’ gym.

Mililani, Konawaena, Liberty and Kalani play at Kalani’s gym.

Moanalua, Waianae, Francis Parker and Mid-Pacific play at McCabe Gym (Saint Louis).

The tourney will conclude with eight matches at Sacred Hearts on Saturday.

The Hawaii Invitational will begin on Thursday at Kamehameha’s Kekuhaupio gym.

STAR-ADVERTISER GIRLS VOLLEYBALL TOP 10

Aug.15, 2022

Rank School (1st) Pts LW

1. Kamehameha (7) (0-0, 0-0 ILH) 94 —

2. Punahou (2) (6-2, 0-0 ILH) 91 —

3. ‘Iolani (1) (7-2, 0-0 ILH) 84 —

4. Moanalua (5-3, 0-0 OIA) 68 —

5. Le Jardin (3-5, 0-0 ILH) 52 —

6. Hawaii Baptist (1-7, 0-0 ILH) 32 —

7. Mililani (0-0, 0-0 OIA) 31 —

8. Kahuku (0-0, 0-0 OIA) 30 —

9. Baldwin (2-6, 0-0 MIL) 27 —

10. Maryknoll (1-7, 0-0 ILH) 24 —