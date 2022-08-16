Sports Kamehameha No. 1, but 2 other ILH teams get first-place votes By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com Today Updated 11:31 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Punahou and ‘Iolani gave some of the top teams from California all they could handle. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Punahou and ‘Iolani gave some of the top teams from California all they could handle. Coaches and media voting in the Star-Advertiser Girls Volleyball Top 10 are still in the Kamehameha camp. The defending state champion Warriors garnered seven out of 10 first-place votes to claim the No. 1 ranking. Punahou, with two first-place votes, is second. With one first-place vote, ‘Iolani is No. 3. Moanalua, Le Jardin and Hawaii Baptist followed. All three teams also played in the recent Ann Kang Invitational with Punahou and ‘Iolani. This week, the inaugural Sacred Hearts Academy tournament tips off on Wednesday at three sites: Sacred Hearts, Saint Louis and Kalani. Kapolei, Seabury Hall, DaVinci and Sacred Hearts play at Sacred Hearts’ gym. Mililani, Konawaena, Liberty and Kalani play at Kalani’s gym. Moanalua, Waianae, Francis Parker and Mid-Pacific play at McCabe Gym (Saint Louis). The tourney will conclude with eight matches at Sacred Hearts on Saturday. The Hawaii Invitational will begin on Thursday at Kamehameha’s Kekuhaupio gym. STAR-ADVERTISER GIRLS VOLLEYBALL TOP 10 Aug.15, 2022 Rank School (1st) Pts LW 1. Kamehameha (7) (0-0, 0-0 ILH) 94 — 2. Punahou (2) (6-2, 0-0 ILH) 91 — 3. ‘Iolani (1) (7-2, 0-0 ILH) 84 — 4. Moanalua (5-3, 0-0 OIA) 68 — 5. Le Jardin (3-5, 0-0 ILH) 52 — 6. Hawaii Baptist (1-7, 0-0 ILH) 32 — 7. Mililani (0-0, 0-0 OIA) 31 — 8. Kahuku (0-0, 0-0 OIA) 30 — 9. Baldwin (2-6, 0-0 MIL) 27 — 10. Maryknoll (1-7, 0-0 ILH) 24 — Also receiving votes: Kamehameha-Hawaii 13, University 3, Kapolei 1. Previous Story Jerry Campany: Little Leaguers continue to amaze despite pressures placed on them by money-driven TV networks Next Story Television and radio – Aug. 16, 2022