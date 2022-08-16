Warriors DB Mitchell’s trek to Hawaii started with very limited options
- By Reece Nagaoka rnagaoka@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:13 a.m.
-
REECE NAGAOKA / RNAGAOKA@STARADVERTISER.COM
UH cornerback Billy Mitchell III, back, worked on a tackling drill with Jojo Forest during a practice on July 30.
