Marine Corps, EPA team up to manage stormwater runoff

The Marine Corps has signed an agreement with the Environmental Protection Agency to make improvements to managing stormwater discharges at Marine Corps Base Hawaii.

“This Agreement marks a major milestone in protecting Hawaii’s water quality from damage caused by military stormwater discharges,” said EPA Pacific Southwest Regional Administrator Martha Guzman last week in a news release. “By addressing significant deficiencies related to its stormwater program, the Marine Corps will protect cultural and recreational waters including Kaneohe Bay, Kailua Bay and the Nu‘upia Pond.”

Stormwater runoff can collect trash, chemicals, oils and other pollutants that it can bring with it into streams and coastal waters.

The stormwater system at the center of the agreement is regulated by the state Department of Health under a permit authorized under the Clean Water Act.

In 2020 the EPA and DOH audited MCBH’s compliance with its permit and found the facility exceeded discharge limits and failed to submit all discharge monitoring data required by the permit.

Marine Corps officials did not respond to a request for comment.

Stormwater hasn’t been the only issue at the base since 2020. In May the DOH issued a citation to the base for unauthorized wastewater discharge from its Kaneohe Bay Water Reclamation Facility after DOH said the Marine Corps discharged water with enterococci bacteria contamination levels above permit limits “on numerous occasions” between August 2020 and February 2022. The DOH slapped the Marines with a $240,250 penalty and ordered the Corps to make upgrades to that facility.

The new agreement with the EPA will require Marine Corps to:

>> Carry out a plan to prioritize stormwater outfalls for screening to effectively reduce trash discharges.

>> Train staff on stormwater requirements and reduce unauthorized discharges throughout the storm system.

>> Evaluate projects to include systems that use or mimic natural processes that result in better stormwater management and natural areas that provide habitat, flood protection and cleaner water.

>> Develop a field manual to establish consistency in implementation and construction project oversight.

>> Improve detection and elimination of nonstormwater wastewater entering into and discharging out of their stormwater system.

>> Establish a program to track, maintain and replace key components of its stormwater system.

>> Hire a third party to audit MCBH’s stormwater program with a focus on public outreach and education, pollution prevention and industrial/commercial management.