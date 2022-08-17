Honolulu eliminated at Junior World Series

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Honolulu Little League’s run at the Junior League Baseball World Series ended with a 7-6 walk-off defeat to South Riding, Va., on Tuesday.

Honolulu trailed 6-3 after four innings, but tied it with one run in the fifth and two in the sixth.

South Riding scored the winning run on a stolen base and throwing error by the Honolulu catcher with two outs in the seventh.

Payton Nasu batted 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs and Treysen Taoka scored twice for Honolulu, which finished 1-2 in the tournament.

Chaminade women’s hoops adds 5 players

Chaminade women’s basketball coach Michael Edwards, who was hired June 8, had announced his five-player recruiting class for the 2022-23 season.

The players are: Selena Buttery (5-foot-10 guard from Brockway High in Pennsylvania), Dezaray Carter (5-7 guard from Sacred Hearts Academy), Juliana Losalio-Watson (5-9 wing from Konawaena), Destiny Piekarski (5-10 guard from Little Fork-Big Falls High in Minnesota) and Lishae Scanlan (5-9 wing from Pearl City).

Buttery will also play tennis for the Silverswords.

’Swords team with HomeTown Ticketing

Chaminade has announced a partnership with HomeTown Ticketing for all McCabe Gym events starting this fall.

The digital ticketing platform will be used for all home women’s volleyball and men’s and women’s basketball games, including the 2023 Pacific West Conference Basketball Championships in March.

Fans wishing to purchase tickets digitally can do so via the HomeTown Ticketing app, available on the Apple App Store and Google Play. Desktop computer users can also go to GoSwords.com under the “Fan Zone” tab or on a team’s schedule page to purchase tickets online. The cost does not include fees and taxes.

Cash purchases will still be honored, but on a limited basis.