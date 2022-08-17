comscore Honolulu eliminated at Junior World Series | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Honolulu eliminated at Junior World Series

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:41 p.m.

Honolulu Little League’s run at the Junior League Baseball World Series ended with a 7-6 walk-off defeat to South Riding, Va., on Tuesday. Read more

