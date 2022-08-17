Honolulu defeats Washington 11-1 to advance in Little League World Series

Cohen Sakamoto was dominant on the mound and provided his own run support early as Honolulu mercy-ruled Bonney Lake of Washington 11-1 in five innings on the opening day of the Little League World Series at Williamsport, Pa., on today.

Sakamoto pitched three perfect innings and struck out six. He also hit a two-run triple in the bottom of the second to break a scoreless game. The relentless Honolulu batters did the rest, adding four runs in the third, a run in the fourth and four in the fifth for the run-rule victory. Daly Watson’s sacrifice fly ended it.

Honolulu will play Massapequa Coast of New York at 1 p.m. (Hawaii time) on Friday in the double-elimination tournament for 11-12 year olds. The New York team had a bye with the addition of four teams — two on the U.S. side and two on the international side.

Kama Angell batted 2-for-3, including a double, and scored two runs for Honolulu. Ruston Hiyoto went 1-for-1 and drove in two runs. Honolulu drew six walks and two hit by pitches.

Honolulu manager Gerald Oda tested positive for COVID, according to ESPN, and was isolated.

Brody Santman of the Northwest champion Bonney Lake was outstanding, pitching two innings and recording all outs by strikeouts. He allowed one hit and two unearned runs. He was replaced in the third.