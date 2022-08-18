Hawaii Health Department reports 2 more monkeypox cases, bringing total to 18

The Hawaii Department of Health this morning reported two additional cases of monkeypox, bringing the total reported in the state since June 3 to 18.

The two additional cases include an Oahu resident whose case is not related to travel, health officials said. The second case is a non-resident diagnosed on Oahu whose case is related to travel outside of Hawaii.

These two new cases are in addition to the four new infections that DOH announced on Tuesday. The tally now includes 14 cases on Oahu, including one non-resident, one on Hawaii island, one on Maui, and two non-residents on Kauai.

“While the risk to most Hawaii residents remains low, local transmission of monkeypox is occurring,” said Deputy State Epidemiologist Dr. Nathan Tan in a news release. “The growing number of cases in Hawaii underscores the importance of vaccination — if you are eligible, please take this step to protect yourself and our community.”

Health officials continue to conduct contact tracing with all reported cases, as well as to offer the Jynneos vaccine for monkeypox, which is available to all Hawaii residents 18 and older who meet certain criteria.

Monkeypox is mainly spread through close, intimate contact with body fluids, lesion material, or items used by someone with monkeypox, DOH said, although it may also be spread through large respiratory droplets.

But these droplets generally cannot travel more than a few feet, so prolonged contact is required.

DOH said it has received approximately 2,800 doses of Jynneos and continues to order Hawaii’s full allocation from the federal government. More than 1,000 of the 2,800 doses have been administered.

In addition, DOH clinics are switching to intradermal administration — an injection just under the skin — of the Jynneos vaccine starting Saturday, which allows it to offer the vaccine to more people. DOH said second doses are also being offered and encouraged, and that anyone who has received a first dose at least 28 days ago can now sign up for a second dose.

Currently, DOH is offering the Jynneos vaccine to adults at high risk that meet the following criteria:

>> Have had close contact in the last 14 days with a person with known or suspected monkeypox infection.

>> Gay, bisexual, and other men who have sex with men and transgender individuals who have multiple or anonymous sex partners;

>> Persons with severe immune compromise (for example, advanced or poorly controlled HIV infection, active cancer treatment) or certain skin conditions, such as eczema; and who have a household member or sex partner at high risk for monkeypox.

Appointments are still available by appointment only on Oahu this weekend — from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Blaisdell Center.

The appointments can be scheduled online at health.hawaii.gov/docd/mpxvax or by phone at 808-586-4462.