Honolulu firefighters airlift injured hiker from Lanikai Pillbox Trail

Honolulu firefighters this morning airlifted an injured hiker from the popular Lanikai Pillbox Trail, also known as Kaiwa Ridge.

The Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call at about 8 a.m. that a woman in her 20s suffered an injury while hiking, and was unable to descend on her own.

Five units with 16 personnel responded, with the first arriving on scene at 8:03 a.m.

Firefighters that ascended the trail by foot located the hiker. After a medical assessment, she was transported by HFD’s Air 1 helicopter to Lanikai Park, where care was transferred to Emergency Medical Services at 8:39 a.m.

Parking, meanwhile, will be restricted in Kailua and Lanikai between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Friday to Sunday, in an effort to reduce traffic congestion for residents during the three-day weekend, according to city officials.

No parking will be allowed on Makalii Place, nor on all streets and shoulders of Mokulua and Aalapapa Drives in Lanikai from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. over Admission Day Weekend. Parking will also be restricted on cross-streets connecting Mokulua and Aalapapa Drives.

The Honolulu Department of Transportation Services will put up temporary sawhorse-type signs on affected streets in Kailua and Lanikai to warn drivers of the parking restrictions.