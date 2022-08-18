comscore Molokai man sentenced to time served for attack that diverted Hawaii flight | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Molokai man sentenced to time served for attack that diverted Hawaii flight

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:21 p.m.

A 33-year-old Molokai man was sentenced to time served and ordered to pay more than $6,000 in restitution Monday after he assaulted an attendant and forced a Hawaiian Airlines flight bound for Hilo back to Honolulu in September 2021. Read more

