Kohakuto candies exude a refreshing, cool tradition

TOKYO >> Kohakuto, a hard Japanese candy that boasts a beautiful, elegant translucence, is as pleasing to the eye as it is to the tongue. It’s a refreshing treat, ideal during summer.

The candy, considered wagashi, a traditional Japanese confection, is said to have originated in the Edo period (1603-1867). The sweet, also called kingyoku in Kanto and kohaku in Kansai, is characterized by its crunchy texture. Thanks to its elegance, it is sometimes served as part of the tea ceremony or given as a seasonal gift.

Wagashi artist Shiho Sakamoto is highly regarded for her delicate kohakuto that conveys the beauty of nature.

Sakamoto, 40, taught herself to make the candy after workdays at a tech company. She currently teaches wagashi techniques at a culture center.

Sakamoto creates ajisai (hydrangea) kohakuto (pictured above) in purple, blue, pink and white. Each hue exudes a subtle beauty.

She has also made aokaede kohakuto, which resembles the green maple leaves of early summer. Kakigori kohakuto looks like shave ice, symbolizing the arrival of summer, while mikazuki (crescent moon) kohakuto denotes a quiet evening.

“Wagashi expresses the colors of the seasons. Kohakuto, which is as translucent as glass, is a wonderful way to capture a fragment of seasonal tones,” said Sakamoto.

“Although it takes some time, I recommend trying to make kohakuto,” she said.

It turns out people are doing just that. Kohakuto has recently gained popularity on Instagram, where people are posting images of kohakuto they have made themselves.

The trend reflects Japan’s appreciation for nature, which has fueled the love of kohakuto through each generation.