Relentless Honolulu defeats Washington team 11-1 in Little League World Series opener
By Brett Crossley Special to the Star-Advertiser
Today
Updated 12:25 a.m.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Luke Hiromoto scored the run that ended the game against Bonney Lake, Wash., in the Little League World Series.
Cohen Sakamoto was dominant over three innings.
Honolulu’s Rustan Hiyoto, left, and Kama Angell celebrated a score during the fifth inning on Wednesday.
Honolulu’s Rustan Hiyoto scoreD on a wild pitch by Bonney Lake, Wash., pitcher Luke Plyler during the fifth inning of Wednesday’s opening day of the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa.
BRETT CROSSLEY / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
The Honolulu team waved to the crowd during the opening ceremonies of the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pa., early on Wednesday.