Relentless Honolulu defeats Washington team 11-1 in Little League World Series opener

  • By Brett Crossley Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:25 a.m.
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Luke Hiromoto scored the run that ended the game against Bonney Lake, Wash., in the Little League World Series.

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Cohen Sakamoto was dominant over three innings.

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Honolulu’s Rustan Hiyoto, left, and Kama Angell celebrated a score during the fifth inning on Wednesday.

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Honolulu’s Rustan Hiyoto scoreD on a wild pitch by Bonney Lake, Wash., pitcher Luke Plyler during the fifth inning of Wednesday’s opening day of the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa.

  • BRETT CROSSLEY / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER The Honolulu team waved to the crowd during the opening ceremonies of the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pa., early on Wednesday.

Honolulu Little League entered Wednesday’s opening game of the 2022 Little League World Series as the favorite not just to win the contest, but to claim the entire United States bracket. Read more

