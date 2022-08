Scoreboard – Aug. 18, 2022

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

CALENDAR

Today

FOOTBALL

Nonleague: Punahou at Castle, 6 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

High school girls: Hawaii Invitational, Pool 1—Kamehameha vs. Waimea, 3:30 p.m. (court 1); Campbell vs. Kalaheo, 3:30 p.m. (court 4); Kamehameha vs. Kalaheo, 4:15 p.m. (court 1); Campbell vs. Waimea, 4:15 p.m. (court 4); Waimea vs. Kalaheo,

5 p.m. (court 4); Kamehameha vs.

Campbell, 5 p.m. (court 1). Pool 2—

Kahuku vs. Punahou 1-AA, 6:30 p.m. (court 1); Maryknoll vs. Kamehameha-Blue, 6:30 (court 4); Kahuku vs. Kamehameha-

Blue, 7:15 p.m. (court 1); Maryknoll vs. Punahou I-AA, 7:15 p.m. (court 4);

Punahou I-AA vs. Kamehameha-Blue,

8 p.m. (court 4); Kahuku vs. Maryknoll,

8 p.m. (court 1). Pool 3—Mililani vs. ‘Iolani I-AA, 6:30 p.m. (court 2); Kaiser vs.

Kamehameha-White, 6:30 p.m. (court 3); Mililani vs. Kamehameha-White, 7:15 p.m. (court 2); Kaiser vs. ‘Iolani I-AA, 7:15 p.m. (court 3); ‘Iolani I-AA vs. Kamehameha-

White, 8 p.m. (court 3); Mililani vs. Kaiser,

8 p.m. (court 2). Pool 4—University vs.

Farrington, 3:30 p.m. (court 2); Hilo vs.

Kahuku-White, 3:30 p.m. (court 3);

University vs. Kahuku-White, 4:15 p.m. (court 2); Hilo vs. Farrington, 4:15 p.m. (court 3); Farrington vs. Kahuku-White,

5 p.m. (court 3); University vs. Hilo, 5 p.m. (court 2). Matches at Kamehameha.

High school girls: Sacred Hearts

Invitational, Pool A at Sacred Hearts: Matches start at 3:30 p.m. Pool B at

Kalani: Matches start at 3 p.m. Pool C at Saint Louis: Matches start at 3:30 p.m. Pool D at Saint Louis: Matches start at 3:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

FOOTBALL

OIA Division II: McKinley at Kaiser, 7 p.m.

Nonleague: Newport Harbor (Calif.) at

Farrington, 7 p.m.; Aiea at Kapolei, 7:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College women: Hawaii-Alaska Challenge. At McCabe Gym: Alaska Fairbanks vs. Hawaii-Hilo, 1 p.m.; Alaska Fairbanks vs. Chaminade, 7 p.m. At St. Francis School’s Shark Tank: Alaska Anchorage vs. Hawaii Pacific, 6 p.m.

High school girls: Hawaii Invitational, Pool C matches start at 4 p.m.; Pool D matches start at 4 p.m.; Pool A matches start at 6:30 p.m.; Pool B matches start at 6:30 p.m. Matches at Kamehameha.

High school girls: Sacred Hearts

Invitational. Matches at 8:30 a.m.; 10 a.m.; 11:30 a.m.; 1 p.m.; 2:30 p.m.; 4 p.m.; 5:30 p.m.; 7 p.m. Matches at Sacred Hearts.

VOLLEYBALL

AVCA DIVISION II PRESEASON COACHES POLL

1. Tampa (41) 1,158 2. Washburn 1,050 3. Western Washington (4) 985 4. MSU Denver (1) 965 5. West Florida (1) 854 6. Concordia-St. Paul 848 7. Cal State San Bernardino 818 8. Central Missouri 777 9. St. Cloud State 701 10. Nebraska-Kearney 677 11. Colorado School of Mines 595 12. Northwest Missouri State 586 13. Angelo State 574 14. West Texas A&M 542 15. Winona State 499 16. Hillsdale 466 17. Wayne State (Neb.) 360 18. Gannon 312 19. Texas-Tyler 261 20. Ferris State 205 21. Lewis 199 22. Southwest Minnesota State 191 23. Michigan Tech 172 24. Nova Southeastern 141 25. Chaminade 123

Others receiving votes and listed on two or more ballots: Cal Poly Pomona 115; Cal State L.A. 112; Wheeling 98; Alaska-Anchorage 97; Central Washington 80; Colorado Mesa University 79;

Minnesota Duluth 53; Embry-Riddle

Aeronautical (Fla.) 51; Northern State 45; Missouri-St Louis 44; Palm Beach Atlantic 44; Daemen 43; Oklahoma Baptist 39;

Augusta University 36; Augustana (S.D.) 28; Wingate 28; Ashland 27; Regis 18; American International 14; Point Loma 14; Azusa Pacific 12; Barry 10; Biola 10; Harding 9; Simon Fraser 6.

PacWest conference

Preseason Poll

(First-place votes in parenthesis)

1. Chaminade (8) 118

2. Azusa Pacific (1) 100

3. Biola (1) 94

4. Concordia (1) 92

5. Point Loma 78

6. Hawai`i Hilo 76

7. Hawai`i Pacific 53

8. Academy of Art 43

9. Holy Names 31

10. Fresno Pacific 28

11. Dominican 13

Preseason All-Conference Selections

Player of the Year

Alexia Byrnes (Chaminade, Sr.)

Setter of the Year

Alexia Byrnes (Chaminade, Sr.)

Libero of the Year

Courtney Dyer (Point Loma, Sr.)

All-PacWest Team

OH—Corinne Acosta (Fresno Pacific, Sr.)

OH—Madison Beebe (Biola, Sr.)

S—Alexia Byrnes (Chaminade, Sr.)

OH—Greta Corti (Chaminade, So.)

L—Courtney Dyer (Point Loma, Sr.)

OH—Annaka Jorgenson (Azusa Pacific, Jr.)

OPP/OH—Brooklen Pe‘a (Chaminade, Sr.)

BIIF

Tuesday

Girls Varsity

Kamehameha-Hawaii def. Kealakehe 25-19, 25-19, 25-9

Girls JV

Kamehameha-Hawaii def. Kealakehe 25-7, 25-10