Repaving project to close section of Hawaii Kai Park & Ride lot

The city Department of Transportation Services will be closing a portion of the Hawaii Kai Park & Ride parking lot for asphalt repaving next week.

Starting Monday, crews will be repaving approximately 26,500 square feet on the makai side of the parking lot, fronting the Elaine Dobashi Hawaii Kai Dog Park, according to a news release. The project will require that both the dog park and adjacent park-and-ride parking lot be closed through Friday.

Reynolds Recycling will move its trailer truck to the parking lot on the mauka side of the park-and-ride. The People’s Open Market is still expected to take place Aug. 27 on the mauka lot.

The transit center at the Hawaii Kai Park & Ride will still be open and operating for city buses.