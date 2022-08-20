Letters: Those who didn’t vote shouldn’t complain; Hawaii voters reject negative campaigning; Make Waikiki safe, clean and inviting again

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Those who didn’t vote shouldn’t complain

Again, our citizens failed to demonstrate our civic responsibility by not casting a ballot for the primary election (“Voter turnout in Hawaii’s primary was about 40%,” Star-Advertiser, Aug. 16). With the mail-in ballot, it was so simple; I thought results would be greatly improved compared to last time.

If you didn’t vote, don’t complain about politicians or any new laws that are passed. Maybe next time you’ll vote!

Roy M. Chee

Moanalua

Hawaii voters reject negative campaigning

Hawaii is different, as evidenced by the voters in the Democratic primary who soundly rejected those candidates who sought to profit from negative campaigning and mudslinging in the lieutenant governor and second Congressional district races.

It reminded me of something my grandmother once told me: “Don’t play in the mud with pigs. You all get dirty but they like it.”

She also said: “Never forget; seldom forgive.”

Linda Estes

Koloa, Kauai

Make Waikiki safe, clean and inviting again

How did we let Waikiki go? This once-precious jewel has not received the respect it deserves.

Vacant and vandalized properties on Kuhio Avenue across from gleaming newer high-rises. Poor homeless, lost among confused visitors and locals alike. “Unsafe after dark” is now creeping into the daylight hours.

Let’s give some attention to this engine that drives our economy and make it safe, clean and something to treasure.

Michael Rosenberg

Downtown Honolulu

