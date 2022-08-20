comscore Letters: Those who didn’t vote shouldn’t complain; Hawaii voters reject negative campaigning; Make Waikiki safe, clean and inviting again | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letters: Those who didn’t vote shouldn’t complain; Hawaii voters reject negative campaigning; Make Waikiki safe, clean and inviting again

  People register to vote at Honolulu Hale on the final day of the primary elections on Aug. 13.

    People register to vote at Honolulu Hale on the final day of the primary elections on Aug. 13.

Again, our citizens failed to demonstrate our civic responsibility by not casting a ballot for the primary election (“Voter turnout in Hawaii’s primary was about 40%,” Star-Advertiser, Aug. 16). With the mail-in ballot, it was so simple; I thought results would be greatly improved compared to last time. Read more

