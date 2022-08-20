Hawaii overwhelms New York with a no-hitter and four dingers on Little League’s big stage

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Williamsport, Pa. >> Honolulu Little League opened its second game of the 2022 Little League World Series with a bang, as leadoff hitter Kekoa Payanal launched a shot over the left-field fence in the top of the first inning.

The entire Honolulu squad met Payanal at home plate to slap his helmet all the way back to the dugout along the third-base line. It was that type of night again as the boys from Honolulu prevailed with a no-hit, mercy-rule 12-0 win over Massapequa, N.Y. The game ended in just five innings, as Honolulu invoked the 10-run-rule with a six-run fifth inning.

“The first home run was a big energy push for our team,” Payanal said. “Since the first home run happened, we were all excited. Our team got super excited and rallied around it.”

Payanal liked the leadoff home run so much he doubled his efforts in the fourth for a second home run over the left-field wall. It was a similar shot, but this time Esaiah Wong was on base as the home run pushed the Honolulu advantage to 5-0.

The early offense continued for Honolulu as Cohen Sakamoto opened the second inning with a double to the left-field fence.

Sakamoto reached second standing up and signaled to his dugout after the connection.

“We had a huge advantage tonight with one game under our belt,” coach Keith Oda said. “The other night we were really nervous before our game. We told the boys that we have a big advantage. We experienced what it was like. The first at-bat of every inning we just had to attack, attack, attack.”

Sakamoto got to join his teammates a short time later when Tau Purcell chipped a ball over short for an RBI single.

Purcell was called out at second to end the inning after Michael Clark made a difficult stop at third to throw the runner out.

The offense continued to come for Honolulu as starting pitcher Jaron Lancaster helped his own cause with a shot over the center-field wall. Once the ball left the bat the Honolulu faithful started cheering. The center fielder barely moved as the ball sailed over his head.

Much like Payanal, Lancaster was greeted with head slaps at home that followed him all the way to the dugout.

Kama Angell reached on a single in shallow center field but was stranded at first after a lineout to left field ended the inning.

Honolulu led 3-0 at the end of the inning.

Lancaster, who combined with Sakamoto for a no-hitter, kept his day going with a triple in the fourth inning. He quickly made his way around the bases and then took home on a passed ball just two pitches after the triple.

Daly Watson and Kama Angell each singled, but the inning ended with a flyout to center field.

Honolulu’s ability to add runs in nearly every inning showed the depth of the team under the lights of historic Lamade Stadium in Williamsport. It also put the rest of the United States bracket on notice as Honolulu proved it has offensive and defensive depth at every spot.

Wong helped prove that point in the fourth when he came on as a pinch hitter. He jumped on the second offering of the at-bat to put a ball into left field for a single. Payanal then brought him home, adding to the Honolulu lead.

Wong wasn’t finished with just the single. In the fifth, after two walks put runners into scoring position, he sent a ball over the center-field wall for a three-run home run.

“I didn’t have the best game in our first one,” Wong said. “Today, when Kekoa (Payanal) hit the home run I was so excited. I was just ready to get into the game. When I got called up, I had to clutch up and help the team in any way.”

The home run gave Honolulu a commanding 9-0 lead as the combination of Lancaster and Sakamoto proved unhittable.

“When Kekoa (Payanal) hit the home run I jumped up and fell down,” Wong said with a laugh. “When I hit the home run, I didn’t think it was going to go over. Then I was flexing around the bases and stomped on home plate.”

Sakamoto also proved that point when he entered in the fourth inning to pitch.

Sakamoto kept the no-hitter going as he recorded his first two strikeouts and a flyout to right field to end the inning.

“Coming into the game knowing we were going to face their No. 1 pitcher, we knew the speed would be up there,” Metro manager Roland Clark said. “Between the first few innings there were four check swings, which were uncharacteristic.”

Lancaster settled in after issuing a walk to the first batter he faced. Lancaster then retired the next six batters to get into the third without a run scored on him.

The defense was there too, as Payanal snagged a fast-moving ball in the middle of the infield for a quick forceout at first. Outside of that play, the defense wasn’t needed much, as Lancaster shut down the Metro Region champions.

Lancaster, after hitting a home run in the top half of the inning, fanned two and fielded a grounder to end the inning and keep Honolulu’s advantage intact. Lancaster hit 49 pitches with the final strike of the third inning. He pitched three innings, striking out seven. His pitch count (50 and under) will allow him to return and pitch Monday against Texas in a game scheduled for 1 p.m.

Honolulu chased another Metro pitcher out of the game in the fifth when it scored six runs off three hits and five walks. That included the three-run shot by Wong, who batted twice in the inning.

LITTLE LEAGUE WORLD SERIES

HONOLULU 12, METRO 0 (5 INN.)

Honolulu 111 36 — 12 13 0

Massapequa, NY 000 00 — 0 0 1

Jaron Lancaster, Cohen Sakamoto (4) and Kaeo Nouchi. Joey Lionetti, Danny Fregara (3), Lucas Mininni (5), Anthony Badagliacca (5) and Ryan Huksloot.