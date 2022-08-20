comscore Hawaii’s offensive line shapes up just in time for Vanderbilt prep | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Hawaii’s offensive line shapes up just in time for Vanderbilt prep

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:18 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

The University of Hawaii football team’s practice ended, and the running tab was being totaled. Read more

Previous Story
Honolulu defeats New York with power and pitching in Little League World Series
Next Story
Scoreboard - Aug. 20, 2022

Scroll Up