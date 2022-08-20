Hawaii’s offensive line shapes up just in time for Vanderbilt prep

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The University of Hawaii football team’s practice ended, and the running tab was being totaled.

After determining the number of mistakes in drills and scrimmage-like sessions, the entire offensive line — including position coach Roman Sapolu — ran sprints across the width of the grass practice field.

“I’m losing some weight,” Sapolu said of the O-line’s pact. “We all made a deal we’re going to do something (to correct mistakes) after practice.”

Left tackle Ilm Manning said if a player has a false start during a game, the offense — not just that player — is penalized. “We want to make everyone accountable for mistakes in practices, too,” Manning said. “Coach Roman is good with that.”

Center Eliki Tanuvasa said: “We hold each other accountable. We’re one family. We’re one team. … If we mess up, we could get people hurt. If one person messes up, we all mess up. It’s not just one of the O-linemen doing bad, we’re all doing bad. If one person messes up, we’re all running. (Sapolu) is our leader, so he runs with us.”

Friday’s practice was the first in a couple of weeks in which all the top offensive linemen participated in drills. Ailments affected attendance.

“It’s good to have everybody back,” Tanuvasa said. “Ups and downs, a little stuff to get through, people under the weather. But now everyone’s back. It’s good.”

During that period, Sapolu said, the replacements were able to gain experience. “I thought it was a benefit to our room, to prove we had depth,” Sapolu said of the offensive line. “We were able to get guys multiple reps.”

A week away from the opener against Vanderbilt, the Warriors have established a top line of Manning, Tanuvasa, guards Stephan Bernal-Wendt and Micah Vanterpool, and right tackle Austin Hopp.

“I think they all bring something unique to the table,” Sapolu said. “You have the veteran guys who have been in there for a long time. There are new guys, who provide length and strength. The continuity they’ve had when they’ve been in there has been good. And also the guys behind them are good. I’m not opposed to rotating guys. We’ve got guys playing at a high level in the next group as well.”

Hopp played in 13 games on special teams last year after transferring from Western Illinois, “He was a guy who got better every single day from the winter,” Sapolu said of Hopp’s offseason improvement. “From winter until now, he’s a completely different player.”

Manning is entering his fifth season as a starter. Since 2018, he has played in 49 of a possible 51 games, with 47 starts.

“He’s special,” Sapolu said of Manning, “I think he has the athleticism that’s unmatched. Usually you have guys who are athletic but not as strong. He’s equally as strong as he is athletic.”

Sapolu said Vanterpool is a “Swiss Army knife” who can play both guard and both tackle positions. “He can get on defensive linemen quickly and physically,” Sapolu said.

Tanuvasa, a 2018 Saint Louis School graduate, has made six starts at guard since transferring from Eastern Illinois three years ago. He was put on scholarship at the end of the 2021 regular season and has developed into the top center.

“It’s a dream come true,” Tanuvasa said. “I always wanted to be a starter. I always wanted to be successful. I took the back seat for the last couple years getting to learn under some really smart and talented guys. I got to see how they do things, putting it in my tool box. Now I get to show everything I’m capable of.”