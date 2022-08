Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Books recommended by the Hawaii State Library:

“Love in the Library”

By Maggie Tokuda-Hall

Based on the true story of how Tama and George Tokuda met in the library of a Japanese incarceration camp in Idaho. A beautiful tale of two people who found each other during a time of extreme darkness.

Ages 6 and up

“The City Beautiful”

By Aden Polydoros

Chicago, 1893. For Alter Rosen, this is the land of America, running from his native Romania. Alter’s friend, Yakov, becomes the latest victim of a killer who is murdering Jewish boys. Alter is now living a nightmare: Possessed by Yakov’s dybbuk (spirit), he is plunged into a world of corruption. With the dybbuk ready to take over Alter’s body completely, the two boys must race to track down the killer — before the killer claims them.

Ages 14 and up