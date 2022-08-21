comscore Rainbow Warriors soaring into football season | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Rainbow Warriors soaring into football season

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:20 a.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM New UH head coach Timmy Chang got in a stance while demonstrating proper technique during Saturday’s practice.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM

    New UH head coach Timmy Chang got in a stance while demonstrating proper technique during Saturday’s practice.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii quarterbacks Brayden Schager, left, and Jake Farrell looked on during practice.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii quarterbacks Brayden Schager, left, and Jake Farrell looked on during practice.

As the Rainbow Warriors gathered in a semi-circle, tight end “Air Jordan” Murray was handed a football and then soared past offensive coordinator Ian Shoemaker to “dunk” over the 10-foot-high crossbar at the Ching Complex. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio - Aug. 20, 2022
Next Story
Scoreboard

Scroll Up