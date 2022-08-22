comscore Environmental program, $1,000 in training is open to student applicants | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Environmental program, $1,000 in training is open to student applicants

  • By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:07 p.m.

High school students are invited to apply for the Hawai‘i Youth Sustainability Challenge, which supplies up to $1,000, coaching and training to support innovative environmental initiatives. Read more

