Environmental program, $1,000 in training is open to student applicants

High school students are invited to apply for the Hawai‘i Youth Sustainability Challenge, which supplies up to $1,000, coaching and training to support innovative environmental initiatives.

The challenge program, presented by the nonprofit organizations Kupu and Kokua Hawai‘i Foundation for a seventh year, aims to empower youth to create solutions to conservation and sustainability challenges in their schools and communities.

Projects are awarded up to $1,000 for supplies and materials, depending on scope and need, and given a coach and training. Project work begins in November and wraps up in April.

Over the years, the program has awarded over $78,000 to fund 107 student projects on six islands.

“We are so excited to see what challenges this year’s student applicants will tackle,” Kokua Hawai‘i Chief Program Officer Natalie McKinney said in a news release. “We’ve always been incredibly impressed with the innovative and compassionate projects students have put forward, and we know there will be more to come as these young adults move us toward a more resilient future.”

Students statewide in grades 9-12 are invited to apply with the help of a school adviser. The deadline is Sept. 30. Go to hawaiiyouthsustainabilitychallenge.org.

Students can tackle conservation and sustainability challenges they see in their schools and communities, or they can work to solve “community partner challenges,” which are top problems that conservation organizations think would benefit from student solutions. Community partner challenges come from federal, state and community organizations.

To help prepare students prepare strong proposals, workshops will be offered in September. “These virtual workshops will give students the chance to ask questions about HYSC and the application process, talk directly with organizations about their community partner challenges, and better define their vision and ideas,” said Kupu Senior Program Manager Elia Herman.