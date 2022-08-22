comscore UH-Arizona State soccer match canceled | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

UH-Arizona State soccer match canceled

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:13 p.m.

The University of Hawaii soccer team’s scheduled match with Arizona State was canceled on Sunday due to severe weather in the area of the Tempe, Ariz., campus. Read more

