UH-Arizona State soccer match canceled

The University of Hawaii soccer team’s scheduled match with Arizona State was canceled on Sunday due to severe weather in the area of the Tempe, Ariz., campus. Read more

The cancellation marked the second time that the Rainbow Wahine had a match impacted by weather during their season-opening road trip. Their match at Grand Canyon last Thursday was postponed 27 minutes into the first half and completed on Friday with the Wahine falling 3-1.

UH (0-1-0) is scheduled to make its home debut on Thursday against Seattle in the Outrigger Soccer Kickoff at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium. The Wahine also face Nicholls State on Aug. 28.

Hawaii paddlers score at World Sprints

Hawaii paddlers earned 51 medals — including 12 gold — in the club division and finished fourth overall in the elite division at the 19th IVF World Sprint Championships, which was held in England on Aug. 8-16.

Hawaii, with its own country designation as done in surfing, sent the most paddlers (375) out of the 19 countries to compete on Eton Dorney Lake outside of Windsor. Races ranged from 250- to 1,500-meters and all were contested in rudderless solo, six-person and 12-person canoes.

Hawaii’s one gold out of the eight Elite V6 races came in the 1,500-meter, 5-turn race, which prevented Aotearoa (formerly New Zealand) from going 8-for-8 in the Elite V6.

The winning crew was composed of Lanikai Canoe Club’s Jim and John Foti, and Karel Tresnak Jr.; Pat Dolan and Miles Orr from Outrigger, and Andrew Penny from Hawaii Island. The crew finished in 7 minutes, 33.75 seconds with Aotearoa in 7:38.87 and France in 7:44.29.

Tahiti, which has dominated the event over nearly four decades, did not participate due to COVID restrictions. This was just the second time in 19 World Sprints that Tahiti did not win the men’s elite V6 1,500; the other time was when Lanikai — with the Foti brothers also competing — edged the Tahitians in Bora Bora in 2002. It is believed that the winning Hawaii crew was the oldest to ever win an open men’s race, its average age was over 40.

Hawaii won 17 of 18 V6 races in the senior divisions, which featured divisions in 50s through 80s. It was the first time that competition was held in the 75s and 80s age groups, with Hawaii’s Nappy Napoleon finishing second in the 80s V1 and earning two golds and a silver in V6 races.

Complete results: 2022worldsprints.com

Aotearoa finished with 25 gold out of its 50 medals in the club division and 40 medals — 19 gold — when dominating the elite division; Canada was a distant second with 16 medals.

Bourne, Crabb take Manhattan Beach title

Hawaii’s Tri Bourne and Trevor Crabb swept the top-seeded duo of Theo Brunner and Chaim Schalk 21-17, 21-14 to capture the AVP Manhattan Beach Open on Sunday in Manhattan Beach, Calif.

Bourne and Crabb rallied past fifth-seeded Taylor Crabb (Trevor’s brother) and Taylor Sander 19-21, 21-13, 15-9 in the semifinals on their way to their second straight title in the event and the third straight for Trevor Crabb.