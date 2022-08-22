Jason Kaneshiro: Playing on historic links something special for LPGA rookie Allisen Corpuz

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Trekking through Europe for a month tends to be pretty costly.

For Allisen Corpuz, the end of her trip proved highly profitable.

A Punahou alumna from Kapolei and LPGA Tour rookie, Corpuz began her European tour in France for the Evian Championship in late July. Then followed two weeks in Scotland capped by a visit to Muirfield for the first women’s event held on the historic links originally laid out by Old Tom Morris in 1891.

Although she missed the cut in the two majors of the trip — Evian and the AIG Women’s Open — playing some of world’s storied courses was in itself a payoff for the trip.

Corpuz then closed her trip by earning the biggest payday of her season with a runner-up finish in the ISPS Handa World Invitational in Northern Ireland just over a week ago.

The second-place showing behind Maja Stark, who shot a 10-under 63 in the final round, came with a $142,776 paycheck, and a sizable bump in the season’s rankings.

“It’s definitely been a much better rookie season than I expected,” Corpuz said in a phone interview while spending her off week in Los Angeles. “I definitely knew I was capable of playing good golf, I just didn’t know how well the season would go. I’m really lucky to be in a good spot for the rest of the season.”

Corpuz, 24, completed her college career at USC last year and earned her Tour card last December in her first attempt through the LPGA Q-Series. She made her professional debut in early February in the LPGA Drive On Championship and has played in 15 of the 20 events since — including four of the five majors — rising from No. 725 in the world after her first event to No. 94 last week.

Corpuz also jumped to No. 41 on the season’s money list ($440,182) with her solo second in Ireland and rocketed from 60th to 29th in the season-long Race to the CME Globe standings. The top 60 qualify for the CME Group Tour Championship in Naples, Fla., in November.

Corpuz also ranks fifth in the Rookie of the Year race and 13th in the U.S. Solheim Cup standings.

Along with the obvious benefits financially and in maintaining her Tour status, sharing the experience with her mother, May, has made the year’s travels all the more rewarding.

“It was just really fun to be able to spend some time with my mom off the course and just check it out,” Corpuz said.

“She helps me take care of so much, even the little things like figuring out where I’m going to get my meals. She’s been cooking a lot and just helping me out. That’s made the transition a lot easier.

“My mom was never really the golf parent growing up. So I think it’s been really fun for both of us to have her out on the course watching me.”

Along with having mom sometimes whip up meals in their various hotel rooms, a trip back to Hawaii in April helped Corpuz feel more at home on the Tour.

Her third start of the season came in the Lotte Championship at Hoakalei, where she posted her first career top-20 finish with a tie for 18th. She inched up the leaderboard in each of the next two weeks in Southern California events with a tie to 17th at the DIO Implant LA Open and a tie for 16th at the Palos Verdes Championship.

“I think I was really lucky to have Hawaii and then go to California to two courses that I had played a lot in college,” Corpuz said. “Just being able to play well and make those three cuts in a row just put me in a good spot (for the season reshuffle).”

The final round at Palos Verdes came to mind following her finish in Ireland. Corpuz had put herself in contention and was in third place after 54 holes before slipping to 16th with a 72 on the final day. So her closing 68 two weeks ago provided a measure of redemption while Stark broke away from the field in a five-shot victory.

“I put myself in contention (at Palos Verdes) and I didn’t really have the Sunday that I wanted,” she said. “It was just really nice to put up a really good Sunday. It’s just hard to beat 10 under, but I’m still really happy with the final round that I put up and how I played all week.”

Corpuz also credits her partnership with caddie Jay Monahan (No, not the PGA Tour commissioner of the same name. Yes, the husband of major champion Jennifer Kupcho) for helping her navigate her first Tour season.

“I’ve gotten some really good advice from both of them,” Corpuz said. “And I’ve been longtime friends with Meghan Khang and she’s been really helpful when I have questions.”

Corpuz’s international travels continue this week with the CP Women’s Open in Ottawa, Canada. She’s also eyeing the Asia swing in late October and early November, although that would create a tight turnaround with the season’s final two events in Florida.

Wherever the schedule takes her over the rest of this season and those to come, Corpuz’s last month will no doubt hold a prized place in her memory beyond the monetary rewards.

“It’s just really cool,” she said. “Having the opportunity to travel Europe and play some really great courses has been special.”