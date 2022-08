Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

A loco moco is the ultimate, local-style comfort food, but some eateries have gotten pretty creative with their renditions. Read more

A loco moco is the ultimate, local-style comfort food, but some eateries have gotten pretty creative with their renditions. Check out these 2.0 versions:

Brunch all day

Ricotta pancakes, cornflake French toast and breakfast bibimbap are all brunch staples at Koko Head Café (1120 12th Ave. Ste. 100). The Koko Moco ($20) provides the perfect savory option, as it features a Kua Aina beef patty, mushroom gravy, sunny side-up egg, tempura kimchi and garlic rice. Call 808-732-8920 or visit kokoheadcafe.com.

Shh … it’s a secret!

Moke’s Bread and Breakfast (various locations) is known for its light, fluffy lilikoi pancakes and homemade corned beef hash, but this biz also has some serious loco mocos. Loco Moke ($19.95) features house-cut rib-eye instead of a hamburger patty, while the eatery’s secret menu boasts the Big Kat ($28.95), a Loco Moke topped with a side of corned beef hash, two eggs, fried rice and brown gravy with a side of Portuguese sausage. Visit mokeshawaii.com.

Get on board

The Boardroom (44 Kainehe St. in Kailua) features Sunday brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and its prime rib loco moco ($28) is a customer favorite. This meaty entrée features a 6-ounce roasted herb prime rib served with brown rice, housemade bone marrow gravy and two eggs any style. Talk about gravy all over — that flavorful concoction is the best part and pairs perfectly with the prime rib.

Call 808-807-5640 or visit theboardroomkailua.com.