Save the date — the 40th Okinawan Festival is coming Sept. 3-4 at the Hawaii Convention Center. Attendees can enjoy a weekend of Okinawan eats and performances by local Okinawan performing arts groups. General admission costs $10 (children ages 12 and under are free, seniors ages 65 and older are $5) and tickets are available online at okinawanfestival.com.

But, that’s not all — to take festivities to the next level, local Okinawan-owned restaurants and food-related businesses are featuring special dishes during Okinawan FEASTival, Sept. 5-19. The following specials are only available during time:

Spam andagi pop

Hank Adaniya from Hank’s Haute Dogs (324 Coral St.) is bringing back his wildly popular Spam andagi pop, which features seared Spam (on a stick) that’s dipped in andagi batter and fried. It comes with a honey mustard mayo dipping sauce. A limited amount of these pops are made daily, so go early. Visit hankshautedogs.com.

AndaGHEE

Chef Keaka Lee of Kapa Hale (4614 Kilauea Ave. Ste. 102) will be featuring andaGHEE—an Okinawan doughnut fried in ghee (clarified butter). This exclusive will be made to order Sept. 5 and Sept. 14-19 only. Call 808-888-2060 or order online (toasttab.com/kapa-hale-4614-kilauea-avenue-stuie-102/v3).

Carrot shiri shiri

Chef Roy Yamaguchi is cooking the dish his mother made for him when he was a kid—carrot shiri shiri. This special features a crispy, 24-hour sous vide pork belly with carrot shiri shiri, garlic rice pilaf and miso seaweed dip. Call 808-396-7697.

Okinawan sweet potato andagi

Aloha Andagi (Instagram: @alohaandagi_llc) will be popping up at Marukai Dillingham (covered parking lot) and serving regular andagi and Okinawan sweet potato andagi Sept. 16-18 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. (or sold out).

Okinawan bento

Okinawan bentos (Spam roll, Okinawan yakisoba, shoyu pork, bittermelon and sweet potato mochi) will be available for $10 at Teruya’s Andagi (1104 Pensacola St.) from Sept. 6-17 (10 a.m. to 2 p.m.), while supplies last. Andagi cost $1 each while sweet potato mochi costs 80 cents each. Follow the biz on Instagram (@teruyas_andagi).

Taco rice bakudan

Okuhara Foods (881 N. King St.) will feature FEASTival specials for one day only — Sept. 10 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Enjoy discounts on miso butterfish (two-pound tub), popcorn tempura (bite-sized nuggets of gobo, carrot, garlic and onion tempura), and an exclusive dish — taco rice bakudan (taco rice coated in fishcake and crusted with Doritos). Pre-orders are required for the miso butterfish and popcorn tempura by Sept. 8. The bakudan will be available on a first-come, first-served basis only. Call 808-848-0581 or email orders@okuharafoods.com.

Sweet potato manju

Ige’s Halawa (99-1086B Iwaena St.) will have an Okinawan FEASTival sale Sept. 17, and customers can preorder Okinawan mixed plates, sweet potato haupia squares, Okinawan mochi and more. The biz will also offer Aunty Kay’s sweet potato manju Sept. 6 16; preorders taken via website. Visit igeshalawa.com to see the preorder menu.

Kinako sherbet with Okinawan sweet potato

Scoop Scoops (1915 S. King St.) is bring back its popular FEASTival special, kinako sherbet with Okinawan sweet potato. Call 808-722-1556 to pre-order. Follow the biz on Instgram (@scoopscoopshi).

Pig feet soup

Sunrise Restaurant (525 Kapahulu Ave.) will offer takeout orders of pig feet soup, nakami soup, spare rib soup, special miso soup and Okinawan soba. Limited quantities will be available Sept. 5-9 and Sept. 12-16. Pre-orders required; call 808-737-4118.

Okinawan-glazed shortbread

Online business Chibi Confectionery will feature shortbread made from scratch with Okinawan glazes (Shikuwasa, Okinawan sweet potato, sea salt, kinako and Kokuto Okinawan brown sugar). The biz will also offer kinako, matcha and shikuwasa marshmallows. Visit chibiconfectionery.com to order.

Goya juice

Olena Café (1631 Kapiolani Blvd. Ste. #2) will offer a healthier option with its exclusive goya juice made with seasonal fruits (starfruit, watermelon, mint and goya), and goya shots (ukon, starfruit, watermelon, mint and goya). The biz will also feature an Okinawan sweet potato salad. Visit olenacafe.com.

Soki soba and a new IPA

Shikuwasa hazy IPA (with a new bingata design) will be available to drink at Beer Lab HI locations starting Sept. 9. To order the limited-edition cans, pre-order will launch Sept. 8 at 1:30 p.m. on the business’s website (beerlabhi.com).

Beer Lab’s Pearlridge location (98-1005 Moanalua Road) will serve soki soba (featuring Okuhara kamaboko) Sept. 9-11 (while supplies last). Visit beerlabhi.com.

Jimami tofu

Take advantage of discounts on yudofu and Ohana soy sauce at Aloha Tofu Factory (961 Akepo Lane) Sept. 5-11. From Sept. 12-15, the biz will also feature jimami tofu with sauce; limit five per customer. (Jimami means peanuts in Okinawan language; peanut tofu is an Okinawan specialty). Call 808-845-2669 to preorder and choose your pickup time.

Shoyu pork and nasubi chanpuru

Kalihi-based Sakana Grill (1311 N. King St.) will offer a $2 discount on its popular shoyu pork and nasabi chanpuru select Mondays and Saturdays only (Sept. 5, 10, 12, 17 and 19). Call 808-531-5988.