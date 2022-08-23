Oki Eats
- By Kelli Shiroma Braiotta
-
Today
- Updated 3:41 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
Photo by Reid Shimabukuro
Photo courtesy Kapa Hale
Photo by Reid Shimabukuro
Photo courtesy Aloha Andagi
Photo courtesy Teruya’s Andagi
Photo courtesy Okuhara Foods
Photo courtesy Ige’s Halawa
Photo by Reid Shimabukuro
Photo by Reid Shimabukuro
Photo courtesy Chibi Confectionery
Photo courtesy Olena Café
Photo courtesy Beer Lab HI
Photo courtesy Aloha Tofu Factory
-
Photo courtesy Sakana Grill
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree