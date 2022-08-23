Plan for affordable teacher housing on Maui gets funding

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Money has been released to pay for what could be the first affordable housing project for teachers developed by a relatively new state agency in Hawaii. Read more

Money has been released to pay for what could be the first affordable housing project for teachers developed by a relatively new state agency in Hawaii.

Gov. David Ige released $15 million that was appropriated by Hawaii lawmakers in the state budget this year to develop housing for teachers in the Lahainaluna school complex area on Maui.

Rep. Angus L.K. McKelvey (D, Lahaina-Kaanapali- Honokohau) said he expects the state’s fledgling School Facilities Authority to procure a developer that will design and build homes for teachers in the complex area that includes Lahaina­luna High School, Princess Nahi‘ena‘ena Elementary School, Lahaina Intermediate School and King Kamehameha III Elementary School.

However, it’s also possible that the state Department of Education executes the project, which to date has been envisioned with the help of the state Department of Transportation as the owner of the site and provider of interim staff for the School Facilities Authority.

Chad Keone Farias, who was appointed in March by Ige to be executive director of the School Facilities Authority, said it hasn’t been determined if the SFA will assist or take over the Lahainaluna teacher housing project.

“The SFA stands ready with its authority to work with the DOE,” he said.

The number of homes produced will be determined in part through a negotiated development agreement, though McKelvey roughly estimated that 10 to 16 homes could be produced based on the project site owned by the state. It’s possible the number could be higher.

State lawmakers established the SFA in statutory concept two years ago, though the agency had no staff or funding until this year.

McKelvey said there is hope that the Lahainaluna teacher housing project can become a model for similar projects that address one barrier to hiring enough teachers in Hawaii where housing costs are exceptionally high.

“This innovative partnership creates the kind of housing needed to attract and retain quality teachers to our schools,” he said. “It is something that we can replicate in other areas.”

This year the median sale price of Maui housing has been about $1.2 million for single-family homes and $760,000 for condominiums, according to the Realtors Association of Maui.

Ige, in a statement, called the Lahainaluna teacher housing project a critical component of public infrastructure.

Developing affordable teacher housing is the top priority of the SFA, though the agency also was put in charge of planning and developing new schools that include a $200 million plan to establish an initial phase of universal preschools statewide.

The SFA is in a transitional period taking over these roles from the DOE, which will remain responsible for maintenance of existing school facilities.

Lawmakers had considered appropriating $40 million in the budget this year for the SFA to produce teacher housing statewide, but did not include the sum in the final budget bill that was passed. The $15 million appropriation for the Lahainaluna teacher housing is a DOE appropriation that could be transferred to the SFA or maintained by DOE.