Kahuku leaves no doubt who's No. 1 in football top 10

By Paul Honda
phonda@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 11:20 p.m.

The Big Red Goliath reigns supreme over Planet Prep Football.

Kahuku collected all 16 first-place votes to remain a lock at No. 1 in this week's Star-Advertiser Football Top 10. A 41-6 win over then-No. 10 Waianae was convincing enough for the panel of coaches and media.

Kahuku played without standout wide receiver/returner/kicker Kainoa Carvalho, who suffered a high-ankle sprain at practice on Thursday. Kahuku's OIA Open Division schedule is underway, along with a showdown at national powerhouse St. John Bosco (Calif.) in three weeks.

The Top 10 has two slight changes. Campbell leap-frogged Saint Louis to the No. 4 spot after a 51-14 victory over Waipahu. Lahainaluna, with a 17-10 win over Maui, landed in the poll at No. 10, replacing Waianae.

On Friday, the offerings are sumptuous, with Waianae hosting Punahou, Kamehameha visiting Moanalua and Waipahu hosting Radford. On Saturday, Campbell and Mililani have a showdown at John Kauinana Stadium. Kahuku is home again against Leilehua, while OIA D-II has delectable matchups with Kaiser-Nanakuli and Roosevelt-Aiea.

STAR-ADVERTISER FOOTBALL TOP 10
Aug.19-21, 2022

Rank School (1st) Pts LW
1. Kahuku (16) (2-0, 1-0 OIA Open) 160 1
2. Mililani (1-1, 0-0 OIA Open) 136 2
3. Punahou (2-0, 0-0 ILH Open) 123 3
4. Campbell (2-0, 1-0 OIA Open) 111 5
5. Saint Louis (1-1, 0-0 ILH Open) 106 4
6. Kapolei (3-0, 1-0 OIA Open) 77 6
7. 'Iolani (2-0, 0-0 ILH D-I) 54 7
8. Kamehameha (0-1, 0-0 ILH Open) 43 8
9. Aiea (1-1, 0-0 OIA D-I) 30 9
10. Lahainaluna (2-0, 1-0 MIL) 18 NR

No longer in Top 10: Waianae (No. 10).

Also receiving votes: Waianae 13, Moanalua 5, Hilo 2, Konawaena 1, Leilehua 1.