comscore Kahuku leaves no doubt who’s No. 1 in football top 10 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

Kahuku leaves no doubt who’s No. 1 in football top 10

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:20 p.m.

The Big Red Goliath reigns supreme over Planet Prep Football. Read more

Previous Story
Honolulu, Texas will bring on their aces in Little League World Series
Next Story
Television and radio – Aug. 23, 2022

Scroll Up