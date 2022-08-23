Kamehameha near unanimous No. 1 in girls volleyball poll

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The lure and potency of volleyball never end in Hawaii. Read more

The lure and potency of volleyball never end in Hawaii.

That’s how top-ranked Kamehameha remains a powerhouse through generations. It is also how one voter checked his ballot in favor of Punahou, giving the Buffanblu one of the 11 first-place votes in this week’s Star-Advertiser Girls Volleyball Top 10.

The onslaught of tournaments at Kekuhaupio, Sacred Hearts, Kalani, Saint Louis and Nanakuli gyms last week provided ample competition — and much-needed data for the voting panel of coaches and media.

Kalani’s strong play at the Sacred Hearts Invitational opened the eyes of voters. The Lady Falcons enter the Top 10 at No. 8 after wins over La Pietra, Mililani, Liberty (Nev.), Kapolei and Le Jardin. Kalani also lost to Moanalua and Punahou, closing the tourney with a 5-2 mark.

Kahuku elevated from No. 8 to No. 5 after going 8-1 at the Hawaii Invitational at Kekuhaupio. The Lady Raiders swept every foe, including then-No. 10 Maryknoll, before falling to host Kamehameha 25-22, 25-18.

The third-place finisher at the same tournament? Kahuku White. Kahuku’s entry in the OIA White Division was superb, with wins over Hilo, University (twice) and Farrington (twice). They lost only to Kaiser and Kahuku (twice), closing with a 5-3 record. As a White Division member, the team is not eligible to qualify for the state championships.

Meanwhile, Mililani divided its roster for the week and competed at two tournaments, the Hawaii Invitational and the Sacred Hearts Invitational. The Lady Trojans played a whopping 17 matches over a four-day span. They remain at No. 7 this week.

Star-Advertiser Girls Volleyball Top 10

Aug. 22, 2022

Matches at Sacred Hearts Invitational

Matches at Hawaii Invitational

Regular-season/league match

Rank School (1st) (record) Pts LW

1. Kamehameha (10) (9-0, 0-0 ILH) 109 1

2. Punahou (1) (11-2, 0-0 ILH) 97 2

3. ‘Iolani (7-2, 0-0 ILH) 90 3

4. Moanalua (11-5, 0-0 OIA) 74 4

5. Kahuku (8-1, 0-0 OIA) 66 8

6. Le Jardin (7-6, 0-0 ILH) 41 5

7. Mililani (8-9, 0-0 OIA) 31 7

8. Hawaii Baptist (1-7, 0-0 ILH) 20 6

9. Kalani (5-2, 0-0 OIA) 19 NR

10. Baldwin (3-6, 1-0 MIL) 16 9

No longer in Top 10: Maryknoll (No. 10).