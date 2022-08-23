Hawaii Prep World | Sports Kamehameha near unanimous No. 1 in girls volleyball poll By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com Today Updated 11:17 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The lure and potency of volleyball never end in Hawaii. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The lure and potency of volleyball never end in Hawaii. That’s how top-ranked Kamehameha remains a powerhouse through generations. It is also how one voter checked his ballot in favor of Punahou, giving the Buffanblu one of the 11 first-place votes in this week’s Star-Advertiser Girls Volleyball Top 10. The onslaught of tournaments at Kekuhaupio, Sacred Hearts, Kalani, Saint Louis and Nanakuli gyms last week provided ample competition — and much-needed data for the voting panel of coaches and media. Kalani’s strong play at the Sacred Hearts Invitational opened the eyes of voters. The Lady Falcons enter the Top 10 at No. 8 after wins over La Pietra, Mililani, Liberty (Nev.), Kapolei and Le Jardin. Kalani also lost to Moanalua and Punahou, closing the tourney with a 5-2 mark. Kahuku elevated from No. 8 to No. 5 after going 8-1 at the Hawaii Invitational at Kekuhaupio. The Lady Raiders swept every foe, including then-No. 10 Maryknoll, before falling to host Kamehameha 25-22, 25-18. The third-place finisher at the same tournament? Kahuku White. Kahuku’s entry in the OIA White Division was superb, with wins over Hilo, University (twice) and Farrington (twice). They lost only to Kaiser and Kahuku (twice), closing with a 5-3 record. As a White Division member, the team is not eligible to qualify for the state championships. Meanwhile, Mililani divided its roster for the week and competed at two tournaments, the Hawaii Invitational and the Sacred Hearts Invitational. The Lady Trojans played a whopping 17 matches over a four-day span. They remain at No. 7 this week. Star-Advertiser Girls Volleyball Top 10 Aug. 22, 2022 Matches at Sacred Hearts Invitational Matches at Hawaii Invitational Regular-season/league match Rank School (1st) (record) Pts LW 1. Kamehameha (10) (9-0, 0-0 ILH) 109 1 2. Punahou (1) (11-2, 0-0 ILH) 97 2 3. ‘Iolani (7-2, 0-0 ILH) 90 3 4. Moanalua (11-5, 0-0 OIA) 74 4 5. Kahuku (8-1, 0-0 OIA) 66 8 6. Le Jardin (7-6, 0-0 ILH) 41 5 7. Mililani (8-9, 0-0 OIA) 31 7 8. Hawaii Baptist (1-7, 0-0 ILH) 20 6 9. Kalani (5-2, 0-0 OIA) 19 NR 10. Baldwin (3-6, 1-0 MIL) 16 9 No longer in Top 10: Maryknoll (No. 10). Also receiving votes: KS-Hawaii 15, University 9, Maryknoll 7, Kapolei 5, Hilo 4, Waianae 2. Previous Story Honolulu, Texas will bring on their aces in Little League World Series