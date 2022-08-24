Hawaii Department of Health reports 2,219 new COVID-19 infections, 13 coronavirus-related deaths

The Hawaii Department of Health today reported 2,219 new COVID-19 infections over the past week, lower than reported the previous week, bringing the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 337,737.

The state’s seven-day average of new cases also fell to 322, down from 404 reported on Aug. 17, representing a decline for five weeks in a row. DOH’s daily average reflects new cases per day from Aug. 13 to 19, which is an earlier set of days than the new infections count.

Actual numbers are estimated to be at least five to six times higher since these figures do not include home test kit results.

DOH also reported 13 more deaths, bringing the state’s coronavirus-related death toll to 1,632.

The state’s average positivity rate, meanwhile, continued its downward trend to 8.6% compared to 10.7% reported the previous week, representing tests performed between Aug. 16 to 22. It represents a decline for the fourth week in a row since July 27.

By island, there were 1,520 new infections reported on Oahu, 282 on Hawaii island, 268 on Maui, 101 on Kauai, four on Molokai, and one on Lanai. Another 43 infections were reported for out-of-state Hawaii residents.

There are 119 patients with COVID in Hawaii hospitals today, with seven in intensive care, according to the Healthcare Association of Hawaii.

For the past week, HAH reported an average of 119 COVID patients hospitalized per day, down from 136 the previous week, and an average of 20 new COVID admissions per day.