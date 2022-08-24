comscore Central Pacific Bank cashes in with Change for Charity drive | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Central Pacific Bank cashes in with Change for Charity drive

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:21 a.m.

Central Pacific Bank collected $7,886.72 in coins during its Change for Charity campaign that was launched to help address a coin shortage in the financial services industry, while also raising money for Hawai‘i Foodbank to help fight hunger. Read more

