comscore Kokua Line: Do disability payments count as income for tax credit? | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Kokua Line

Kokua Line: Do disability payments count as income for tax credit?

  • By Christine Donnelly cdonnelly@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:42 p.m.

Question: Regarding the Oahu property tax break for lower-income residents (808ne.ws/818kline), does SSI count as income? Read more

Previous Story
Spice it up

Scroll Up