Malama I Ke Ola Health Center has appointed Dr. Andrew Van Wieren as its new chief medical officer. Most recently, he served as chief medical officer at Esperanza Health Centers, a federally­ qualified health center in Chicago. Van Wieren is a graduate of the Warren Alpert Medical School at Brown University and completed his residency at Brigham and Women’s Hospital Primary Care Internal Medicine Program at Harvard Medical School.

Homebridge Financial Services in Hawaii has announced its top producers for July:

>> April Nelson has nearly 20 years of experience in personal real estate transactions and five years of sales and customer service experience. Prior to Homebridge, she was an account manager at Grainger. She currently serves Homebridge on Hawaii island.

>> Preston Sims is a mortgage loan originator with Team HI FIVE in Homebridge’s Kahala office on Oahu. Sims has more than 10 years of mortgage industry experience. He specializes in VA, FHA and conventional loans and has closed over 800 loans in Hawaii.

