Early-arriving Vanderbilt already making adjustments
- By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 11:37 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
ASSOCIATED PRESS / JULY 19
Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea brought his team to Hawaii five full days before Saturday’s game, assuring his team adjusts to the five-hour time difference.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree