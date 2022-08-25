comscore Prep football preview: Mililani’s rugged schedule continues | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

Prep football preview: Mililani’s rugged schedule continues

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:20 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / 2021 Mililani slotback Raymond Roller hauled in a pass against Campbell on Dec. 3, 2021 at Farrington. Roller has seven catches for 159 yards this season as the teams meet Saturday at Mililani.

    JAMM AQUINO / 2021

Normally, Darren Johnson is at no loss for words. The longtime coach has, in all probability, his most talented team during this latest chapter. The Campbell Sabers have been uber-talented for years, but right now, the may give their old-school guru their best shot an an OIA Open Division title. Read more

