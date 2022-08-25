Honolulu blasts 5 homers and rolls to the U.S. final of the Little League World Series

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Williamsport, Pa. >> Honolulu has enjoyed elite success at the Little League World Series.

Wednesday was no different as four players combined to hit five home runs, including two by Cohen Sakamoto, and Honolulu advanced to the United States final with a 13-0 run-rule win over Southeast Region champion Nolensville, Tenn.

“A lot of the kids have been with us through the offseason workouts,” Honolulu manager Gerald Oda said. “We’ve been doing this all year so even when they are on other teams, they still workout with us.”

The extra work has paid over in full for the Honolulu boys. The offense has hit a home run in every game, scoring almost at will.

“Credit all the hard work they’ve done before the season,” Oda said. “I’m just happy for their efforts.”

Honolulu will play for the U.S. title at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday against today’s U.S. elimination-game winner.

Lead-off hitter Kekoa Payanal, who spoke about the importance of reading the pitcher and giving details to his teammates as part of his responsibility, didn’t need much time to read. He hit the second pitch for a homer.

It was Honolulu Little League’s 11th home run of the Series, all coming in the past three games.

In a show of respect, Jaron Lancaster, who has two home runs in the LLWS, was intentionally walked with one out. Daly Watson was hit in the shoulder and a walk followed to load the bases.

Nash Carter was forced to pitch to Cohen Sakamoto and nibbled around the zone for the first three pitches. On the fourth pitch, Sakamoto drove the ball deep over the centerfield wall for a grand slam. It was Honolulu’s first of the series and it gave the boys a 5-0 lead.

Sakamoto hit a home run in the second and walked in the third to finish his day going 2-for-2 with two home runs, five RBIs, and three runs scored.

“It’s very special to me, because I haven’t been hitting well in the other tournaments,” Sakamoto said. “Since I’ve been coming alive, I feel like I’m contributing to the team. I haven’t changed anything. I’m just seeing the ball more.”

The inning ended when Payanal drove a ball to the warning track in centerfield. Grayson May, playing a little deeper after the opening home run and grand slam, shifted back a foot and caught the ball.

Lancaster reached on a double in the second inning, sliding into second after three players failed to come up with a pop fly in shallow right field. Watson hit a two-run home run and Sakamoto followed with his second as Honolulu took an 8-0 lead.

Honolulu used its third different starter of the LLWS as Jonnovyn Sniffen was handed the ball.

Lancaster backed his pitcher up immediately as he stopped a ball at shallow left and made a throw across the infield. Lancaster pulled off a similar feat against the Southwest in the opening inning. Honolulu only gave up one hit in that contest.

Lancaster got to show off his arm strength again in the third inning when he helped turn a 4-6-3 double play. The throw to first was challenged but a replay upheld it. A pop fly out to second ended the third as Honolulu remained in front by eight runs.

“Having him and Kekoa (Payanal) play up the middle helps us tremendously,” Oda said. “Having that kind of leadership on the field makes our job a lot easier. He works hard.”

A fly ball and Sniffen’s first strikeout of the day ended the first inning as Honolulu stretched its scoreless streak to 12 innings.

“It felt good to bat in that first inning,” Watson said. “I felt pumped after Jonnovyn (Sniffer) got through the first inning.”

Looking to enforce a 10-run-rule, Kama Angell lifted the team’s fourth home run of the day over the centerfield fence for a 9-0 advantage. Consecutive singles from Lancaster and Watson put runners back on base and a passed ball put both into scoring position.

Pinch-hitter Kobe Hino walked to load the bases. Sakamoto, who already hit a grand slam in the opening inning, came to the plate with a chance to tie the single game home run mark and RBI mark with one swing. But a wild pitch brought in Lancaster for a 10-0 lead.

Sakamoto walked as the runs started to pour in for Honolulu. Ruston Hiyoto then blooped a single to score two and Tau Purcell ripped a shot up the middle for an RBI single to cap the scoring at five for the third inning. When the dust settled, Honolulu was three outs away from advancing with a 13-0 lead.

Luke Hiromoto, who relieved Sniffen in the third with two runners on, finished it up. Sniffen struck out three, allowing two hits over two innings. Hiromoto struck out two and didn’t allow a hit.

Oda returned to the team and continued to manage at a high level. In 2018, as Honolulu’s manager, Oda completed a championship run in which his team didn’t lose a game.

“It’s good to have coach Gerald back,” Watson said. “He always helps us before the game and supports us. Even if we are having a bad day.”

The undefeated managerial mark was on the line, but it mattered little to the players and coaches as they continued their explosive style of play. It’s almost become expected as Honolulu has looked like the most consistent team in the Series.

“I’m very appreciative of what Little League has done,” Oda said. “They took good care of me. They have a difficult job trying to balance this COVID thing. They do a good job of making sure everybody stays safe and can enjoy the tournaments.”

Honolulu Little League 13, Nolensville, Tenn. 0 (4 innings)

Tennessee 000 0—0 2 0

Honolulu 535 X—13 12 0

Nash Carter, William Satinoff (1), and Jack Rhodes. Jonnovyn Sniffen and Kaeo Nouchi.

WP—Sniffen. LP—Carter.

Leading hitters: Tenn.—Wright Martin 1-2. Honolulu—Jaron Lancaster 2-2, 3 runs. Daly Watson 2-2, HR, 3 runs, 2 RBIs. Cohen Sakamoto 2-2, 2 HRs, 3 runs, 5 RBIs. Kama Angell 1-3, HR, run, RBI; Kekoa Payanal 1-3, HR, run, RBI; Ruston Hiyoto 2-2, 2 RBIs; Tau Purcell 2-2, RBI.

Records: Nolensville, Tenn. 3-1. Honolulu 4-0.