Honolulu blasts 5 homers and rolls to the U.S. final of the Little League World Series
By Brett Crossley Special to the Star-Advertiser
Today
Updated 11:33 p.m.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Hiyoto hugged and consoled Rhodes.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Honolulu’s Rustan Hiyoto followed through on a RBI single in the third inning. Hiyoto’s back swing hit Nolensville, Tenn., catcher Jack Rhodes. Rhodes writhed in pain. After being checked medical staff, Rhodes left the game.
BRETT CROSSLEY / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Honolulu manager Gerald Oda spoke at a press conference after the game. Oda returned to the Honolulu dugout on Wednesday after missing the previous three games because of health and safety protocol.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Honolulu’s Cohen Sakamoto (16) jumped on home plate after hitting his second home run of the game — a solo shot in the second inning against Nolensville, Tenn., at the Little League World Series on Wednesday.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Honolulu’s Cohen Sakamoto rounded the bases after hitting a grand slam in the first inning against Nolensville, Tenn., at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa., on Wednesday. The blast staked Honolulu to a 5-0 lead.