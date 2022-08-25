Sports | TV Radio Television and radio – Aug. 25, 2022 Today Updated 10:54 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. On the air Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital. *—premium station. **—retelecast. ***—delayed. Check your TV guide for latest updates. Today TIME TV CH HT BASEBALL: MLB Angels at Rays 7:10 a.m. BSW 20/226 81* Regional coverage 8 a.m. MLBN NA/208 95 Regional coverage 1 p.m. MLBN NA/208 95 Regional coverage 4 p.m. MLBN NA/208 95 BASEBALL: LITTLE LEAGUE WORLD SERIES Mexico vs. Curacao 9 a.m. ESPN 22/222 70 Nolensville, Tenn. vs. Pearland, Texas 1 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70 FOOTBALL: NFL PRESEASON Packers at Chiefs 2 p.m. KFVE 6/6 6 Packers at Chiefs 2 p.m. NFLN NA/203 88 GOLF DP World: Omega European Masters 1:30 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86 LPGA: CP Women’s Open 3:30 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86 PGA: TOUR Championship 7 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86 Korn Ferry: Nationwide Children’s Hospital*** 1 p.m. GOLF 30/216 86 HOCKEY: IIHF WOMEN’S WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP Japan vs. United States 3 a.m. NHLN NA/240 93* Finland vs. Canada 7 a.m. NHLN NA/240 93* SOCCER U-20 Women’s W.C.: Spain vs. Nthrlnds. 12:25 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75 U-20 Women’s W.C.: Brazil vs. Japan 3:50 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75 College women: Seattle at Hawaii 7 p.m. SPCSP 12 89 TENNIS U.S. Open qualifying 5 a.m. ESPNN NA/225 72 Winston-Salem, Cleveland, Granby 5 a.m. TENNIS NA/243 84* FRIDAY TIME TV CH HT AUTO RACING Xfinity Wawa 250 qualifying 9 a.m. USA 29/555 123 NASCAR Cup Coke Zero Sugar 400 qualif. 11 a.m. USA 29/555 123 Xfinity Wawa 250 1:30 p.m. USA 29/555 123 BASEBALL: MLB Dodgers at Marlins 12:40 p.m. SNLA NA/217 NA Angels at Blue Jays 1:07 p.m. BSW 20/226 81* Regional coverage 2 p.m. MLBN NA/208 95 Padres at Royals 2:10 p.m. BSSD NA/227 NA BASEBALL: LITTLE LEAGUE WORLD SERIES Home Run Derby 1 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70 FOOTBALL: NFL PRESEASON Patriots at Raiders 2 p.m. KHON 3 3 Chargers at Saints 2 p.m. KGMB 7 7 Seahawks at Cowboys 2 p.m. KHNL 8 8 Seahawks at Cowboys 2 p.m. NFLN NA/203 88 FOOTBALL: CFL Roughriders at Lions 4:30 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74 FOOTBALL: HIGH SCHOOL Punahou at Waianae 7:30 p.m. SPCOC 16 NA Radford at Waipahu 7:30 p.m. XCAST 17 NA GOLF DP World: Omega European Masters 1:30 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86 LPGA: CP Women’s Open 3:30 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86 PGA: TOUR Championship 7 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86 Champions: The Ally Challenge*** 1 p.m. GOLF 30/216 86 Korn Ferry: Nationwide Children’s Hospital*** 3 p.m. GOLF 30/216 86 SOCCER French: Ajaccio vs. Lille 8:50 a.m. BEIN NA/229 NA MLS: Austin vs. Los Angeles FC 2 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70 MLS: Portland vs. Seattle 4:15 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70 TENNIS U.S. Open qualifying 5 a.m. ESPNN NA/225 72 Winston-Salem, Cleveland, Granby 8:30 a.m. TENNIS NA/243 84* VOLLEYBALL: COLLEGE WOMEN Troy at Georgia 1 p.m. SEC NA/220 40* Texas at Ohio State 2 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75 Duke at BYU 3 p.m. BYUTV NA/409 68* RADIO Today TIME STATION NFL preseason: 49ers at Texans 2 p.m. 1500-AM FRIDAY TIME STATION Women’s college volleyball: Hawaii at Texas A&M 6 a.m. 92.7-FM/1420-AM MLB: Dodgers at Marlins 12:40 p.m. 990-AM MLB: Giants at Twins 2:10 p.m. 1500-AM High school football: Kamehameha at Moanalua 7:30 p.m. 92.7-FM/1420-AM Previous Story Wahine just ready to kick it after a weather-beaten road trip Next Story Scoreboard – Aug. 25, 2022