COVID-19 outbreak in Marshall Islands prompts efforts to donate supplies
By Linsey Dower ldower@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:05 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
2022 AUGUST 26 CTY COVID SUPPLIES RMI HSA PHOTO BY CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Five pallets of medical supplies were donated to the Hawaii Healthcare Emergency Management after Republic of the Marshall Islands officials asked for help after the it experienced it’s first serious COVID-19 outbreak earlier this month. Romaldo Kabua presents amimono (Marshallese shell lei) to Wendy Odo, CFO of Hospital Association of Hawaii and Marc Moriguchi, Director, Hawaii Healthcare Emergency Management, to show gratitude on behalf of Marshallese people.
The Hawaii Healthcare Emergency Management program received five pallets of donated medical supplies to help the Marshall Islands contend with a COVID-19 outbreak. At top, HHEM Director Marc Moriguchi moved a pallet Friday at the program’s Halawa warehouse. Above, Romaldo Kabua, left, presented a Marshallese shell lei to Hospital Association of Hawaii CFO Wendy Odo as Moriguchi looked on.