Game Time: Vanderbilt vs. Hawaii

COMMODORES OFFENSE

This summer, Mike Wright was named the starting QB, beating out 4-star AJ Swann (who de-committed from Maryland) and incumbent Ken Seals. In five starts in 2021, Wright was best on the move, averaging 6.4 yards per non-sack scramble or keeper. Overall, he averaged 4.1 yards after escaping a would-be tackler. When the pocket was sealed, Wright was 62.2% accurate, including completions of 44, 50, 56 and 61 yards. On throws up to 9 yards, Wright was at 72.4%. But Wright’s artful dodging could not counter protection breakdowns. He was sacked once every 12.8 pass plays as a starter. Wright said he has worked extensively on his accuracy “as far as just downfield throws, medium routes, short-gain routes. … And it goes into relationships with receivers on timing routes.” Wideout Will Sheppard, who was targeted a team-high 83 times last year, averaged 5.3 post-catch yards and induced 14 missed tackles. The Commodores can go with double tight ends, a single edge receiver (tight end Ben Bresnahan averaged 12.7 yards on third-down catches,” or empty sets. Ray Davis rushed for 211 yards and was 5-for-5 on targeted throws in the first three games before suffering a season-ending toe injury. Davis, who has regained full health, Patrick Smith and Rocko Griffin are considered four-down backs. But the Commodores averaged only 3.5 yards. Their best O-lineman, left tackle Tyler Steen, transferred to Alabama. Gunnar Hansen, a second-year freshman from powerhouse St. Thomas Aquinas High in Florida, takes over the blind side.

COMMODORES DEFENSE

After a two-month stint as defensive backs coach, Nick Howell was promoted to defensive coordinator in March, a title he held at Virginia the previous six years. Head coach Clark Lea is expected to also have a game-planning role. Lea worked under Mike Elko, now Duke’s head coach, at Bowling Green, Wake Forest and Notre Dame. Elko is known for his eclectic defensive schemes based on this approach: simplicity through multiplicity. The Commodores list a 4-2-5 alignment, but the front is flexible, with the “star” — edge Michael Owusu — as a fourth lineman or a flat defender. Defensive end Nate Clifton mirrors D-tackle Christian James’ role as a gap filler. Owusu replaces Miles Capers, who was projected to be the top pass rusher. Capers suffered a season-ending knee injury. Freshmen Darren Agu and BJ Dikatie also are star candidates. Capers’ loss is a setback for a team that amassed only nine sacks in 401 pass plays last year. The Commodores also will be without two D-linemen — two-time captain Daevion Davis, who did not make the trip, and Brayden Bapst, who is not expected to play. Anfernee Orji, who had team highs in tackles (92) and tackles for loss (13) last year, returns as one of the two true linebackers. Clemson transfer Kane Patterson will be in the linebacker mix. On the back end, the Commodores can go with a three-safety alignment, or move a safety and “anchor” (linebacker-safety hybrid) into the box. Jaylen Mahoney, who moved from corner to strong safety, can be used as a nickel-corner. UConn transfer Jeremy Lucien is in the corner rotation.

COMMODORES SPECIAL TEAMS

Joseph Bulovas will handle point-scoring kicking and kickoffs after converting 14 of 19 treys last year. He made the decisive kicks in the Commodores’ two victories. Bulovas played three seasons at Alabama — connecting on 75.9% of his field goals and setting the Tide’s single-season record of 75 point-after kicks in 2019 — before transferring. Florida Atlantic transfer Matthew Hayball will handle punts and hold for Bulovas. Speedy kick returner Jayden McGowan clocked 4.35 seconds in the 40-yard dash in 2021, and ran the 100 meters in 10.69 seconds in high school.

RAINBOW WARRIORS OFFENSE

Offensive coordinator Ian Shoemaker is well versed in today’s offensive trends of uptempo, no huddle, run-pass option, and the drop-back pass game. That’s because he was running those schemes at St. Mary College (Kan.) in 1999 and Minot State in 2000. In his 26th year of coaching, Shoemaker, who was hired in January, has tweaked and borrowed concepts through the years leading to the Warriors’ fusion offense. The Warriors can employ plays of four verticals, read option, seven-blocker formations, pistol, double backs and five-receiver sets. “It’s been years of gathering great ideas from other people and trying to put in a system that works for us,” Shoemaker said. UH plans to use quarterbacks Brayden Schager, Joey Yellen ad Cammon Cooper against Vanderbilt. And while each has different skills, Shoemaker has devised a filtering system that allows them to choose an option quickly. “You have the flexibility in the system to take advantage of the skill set you have,” Shoemaker said. Wideout Zion Bowens (0.92 seconds over 10 yards) is a blur who has improved his route breaks. Missouri State transfer Jordan Murray is a tight end who can align at all the receiver slots across the formation, attach to the line as a blocker, or set up in the backfield. “It’s that super-back mentality,” Shoemaker said, adding Caleb Phillips has the same responsibilities. In last year’s opener against UCLA, Dedrick Parson fumbled at the end of a 5-yard reception. “That haunted me the most,” said Parson, who did not fumble the rest of the season, a stretch of 145 touches. Parson relies on a high-and-tight grip and, in traffic, double-vise security.

RAINBOW WARRIORS DEFENSE

Every weekday morning, linebacker Isaiah Tufaga and four teammates wake up at 4:15 for the one-hour drive from Laie to the UH campus. Sometimes they cruise in Nalu Emerson’s mother’s SUV, sometimes they cram into Tufaga’s sedan. The drive is symbolic of how far Tufaga has come to become a team leader. Tufaga, a Saint Louis School grad who transferred from Oregon State in 2019, is counted on for his range, mouthpiece-loosening hits, and now vocal guidance. Middle linebacker Penei Pavihi is back to his fighting weight of 245 pounds after being used as a 270-pound defensive end in 2020. Nose tackle Blessman Ta’ala is the lone returning starter on a defensive line drained by the transfer portal. Arkansas transfer Mataio Soli has had a breakout preseason at end, and Jonah Kahahawai-Welch is seeking to fulfill his potential as a pass rusher. Last year’s five starting defensive backs graduated or transferred. Two grayshirts who joined in January — nickelback Peter Manuma and safety Matagi Thompson — are in the top rotation. JoJo Forest, Hugh Nelson II and Virdel Edwards have been splitting the most cornerback reps. All three began their careers at Power Five programs — Forest at Oregon State, Nelson at Georgia, and Edwards at Iowa State. Ty Marsh and Arizona transfer Malik Hausman have taken first-team reps.

RAINBOW WARRIORS SPECIAL TEAMS

Fitting for a twin, Shipley has a dual role as kicker and punter. Last year, Shipley converted 18 of 21 field-goal attempts. He swished a 55-yarder into the backdrop netting in the spring game. Of Kyler Halvorsen’s 73 kickoffs, 56.7% were not returned. Halvorsen reportedly nailed a trey from 70 yards during warmups. Ole Miss transfer Solomon Landrum and backup quarterback Jake Farrell are the new long-snapper and holder. Last year, the Warriors mishandled four punts and two kickoffs. Ball security will be areas Dior Scott and Jalen Perdue will have to address.