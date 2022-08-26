Game Time: Vanderbilt vs. Hawaii
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
University of Hawaii Warriors football player Brayden Schager threw a pass against the New Mexico State Aggies in a game Saturday, Oct. 23, at the Clarence TC Ching Field.
-
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Vanderbilt quarterback Mike Wright holds his high school’s record in the 200-meter dash at 21.78 seconds.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree