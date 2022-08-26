comscore Game Time: Vanderbilt vs. Hawaii | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Game Time: Vanderbilt vs. Hawaii

  • Today
  • Updated 12:25 a.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM University of Hawaii Warriors football player Brayden Schager threw a pass against the New Mexico State Aggies in a game Saturday, Oct. 23, at the Clarence TC Ching Field.

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Vanderbilt quarterback Mike Wright holds his high school’s record in the 200-meter dash at 21.78 seconds.

This summer, Mike Wright was named the starting QB, beating out 4-star AJ Swann (who de-committed from Maryland) and incumbent Ken Seals. In five starts in 2021, Wright was best on the move, averaging 6.4 yards per non-sack scramble or keeper. Read more

